So you want to be a data-driven marketer: Four essential strategies for success

BY Rachel Truair3 minute read

In today’s fast-paced business environment, data is the cornerstone of successful marketing strategies. For fast-growing businesses, understanding and leveraging data isn’t just a nice-to-have—it’s a necessity. However, data remains a challenge for many marketing teams despite its ability to provide insights into customer behaviors, preferences, and trends.

With my background in marketing, I have witnessed the power of data in creating value at different stages of growth. I’ve experienced firsthand how comfort with data can make or break a marketer’s success. If you’re struggling with your data, here’s how to get serious. 1. IDENTIFY YOUR CORE METRICS Understanding the key metrics that drive your business is crucial. It’s common for many marketers, especially when entering a new role, not to have key metrics easily and readily available. It’s important not to let that slow down initial progress toward becoming data-driven. Start by building a single source of truth for what metrics you can identify and track.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Immediately begin reporting these metrics, focusing on trends and takeaways, to your primary stakeholders. Then, identify gaps and set up cross-functional workstreams to address the ones that are not available, and communicate to your stakeholders how you are addressing these gaps and the timeline for solving them. This approach makes sure your team can focus on what matters most and facilitates informed decisions based on reliable data. 2. ESTABLISH A RHYTHM FOR DATA REVIEW Creating a regular cadence for reviewing and analyzing data is critical for sustained success. Implement the following schedule to keep your team aligned and your strategy on track:

Daily/real-time monitoring: Track immediate metrics like social media engagement and website traffic.

Track immediate metrics like social media engagement and website traffic. Weekly updates: Summarize key performance indicators (KPIs) and notable trends.

Summarize key performance indicators (KPIs) and notable trends. Monthly reports: Provide a comprehensive analysis of the month’s performance and campaign effectiveness.

Provide a comprehensive analysis of the month’s performance and campaign effectiveness. Quarterly reviews: Conduct in-depth reviews to assess the overall marketing strategy and any adjustments made. This consistent rhythm helps you identify and address issues promptly, ensuring your marketing efforts are always aligned with your goals. 3. WINNERS MAKE ROOM FOR NEW SOLUTIONS Marketers are often experts at balancing many priorities. This trap can lead to overcommitment, burnout, and—worst of all—too much time and energy spent on things that just don’t matter. Encourage your team to plan in reverse: Rather than looking for what you are going to start doing, start by identifying underperforming programs that you plan to stop doing.

advertisement

This is known as strategic abandonment and is essential for efficient growth. Evaluate your initiatives and be prepared to let go of those that are no longer effective. This frees up resources and allows your team to focus on more impactful projects. For example, at Simpro, we realized that a comprehensive thought leadership piece, which took up a large part of our entire marketing organization’s efforts each year, wasn’t yielding the desired ROI. At the beginning of strategic planning for the year, we debated and discussed this project and made the decision to abandon it. This ultimately allowed us to redirect our efforts toward more efficient and effective strategies, driving better results and innovation. 4. IMPLEMENT A PIPELINE COUNCIL

Regular meetings to discuss pipeline bring sales and marketing together to align on key metrics and strategies. These meetings can be held weekly, biweekly, or monthly, depending on your business cadence and size. The goal is to bring together key stakeholders to discuss the current pipeline, upcoming pipeline-generating activities or programs, and any feedback on pipeline challenges the field may be observing. This collaborative approach guarantees both teams are working toward common, meaningful goals and addressing any issues promptly. FINAL THOUGHTS