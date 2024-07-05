BY Shaun Ritchie4 minute read

If you’ve ever considered starting a business but doubted whether people would pay for what you love to do, then you’re not alone. Research indicates 74% of people have a business idea, yet few take the first step toward entrepreneurship.

You’ve likely heard about the challenges new startups face; 45% of startups fail within the first five years. Starting and growing a business is tough, and many factors contribute to its success. With over 20 years of experience building businesses across several different industries and segments, I’ve developed a framework for creating and growing a new business. For example, when giving presentations on entrepreneurship, I explain that there are four fundamental ways to start a business: through passion projects, opportunistic endeavors, strategic differentiators, and visionary companies. In this article, I’ll explore these entrepreneurial paths and help you determine which one might be right for you.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

1. PASSION PROJECT One of the most popular entrepreneurial paths is the passion project. In fact, nearly a third of business owners start their business to pursue their passion. Jake Burton Carpenter exemplifies this approach perfectly. In the late 1970s, Carpenter practically invented snowboarding. Dissatisfied with the limited winter sports options available, he began tinkering with designs to create a new kind of board that could glide on snow. In 1977, he founded Burton Boards out of a barn, becoming the first company to manufacture snowboard prototypes. Through innovative designs and relentless advocacy for the sport, Carpenter not only popularized snowboarding, but also established Burton as the leading brand in the market. Today, Burton Snowboards is synonymous with the sport.

Passion projects embody the essence of entrepreneurial zeal. While profit may not always be the primary motivation, the fulfillment derived from pursuing one’s passion is often fulfilling, and can even be sustainable and successful. 2. OPPORTUNISTIC ENDEAVOR The vast majority of businesses are born from founders stumbling upon opportunities in the market and connecting supply and demand for a product or service. These are opportunistic endeavors. Discovering these unmet needs from the market often comes from asking questions. Additionally, listening and responding to a customer’s needs can unlock new revenue streams or even inspire an entirely new business.

I remember a pivotal moment at a trade show when a customer praised our data product for one of his customer segments. He then asked why we were focused on only one aspect of his business. Truthfully, we had thought we were serving an adjacent industry and hadn’t considered the rest of his business. We were only supplying a product for a fraction of his customers. When he asked if we could provide products for the rest of his business, it opened my eyes to the potential of our own business. Right there on the trade show floor, I called my business partner and explained that an important customer wanted us to expand our product range to serve his entire customer base. Within a week, we began sourcing new products for this customer. After nearly five years of struggling to grow meaningfully, this key insight helped us reframe our business. We started down a path of much faster growth, and three years later, we earned spots at No. 366 and 318 on the Inc. 500 list of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies. While the launch of an opportunistic endeavor may be relatively spontaneous, the ability of these entrepreneurs to swiftly capitalize on emerging trends can lead to remarkable success. 3. STRATEGIC DIFFERENTIATOR

advertisement

The third type of entrepreneurial journey, the strategic differentiator, involves the intentional discovery of whitespace in the market. Jeff Kearl exemplified this strategy with Stance, which rapidly became a leader in the socks and underwear market. Although he didn’t inherently love making and selling socks, he identified a market opportunity and built a leading company around it, eventually growing to love the business he created. This is precisely where nClouds is for me. I am passionate about our mission of “fulfilling the promise of the cloud for every customer.” We are assembling the right team, skill sets, and capital to tap into the enormous market opportunity in public cloud services, which every growing company needs. Through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions—we’ve completed three already—along with our strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), we are on our way to becoming a leader in this market. Whether it’s entering an emerging market segment or disrupting established industries through innovative business models, strategic differentiator entrepreneurs excel at identifying and exploiting specific opportunities. Their success is predicated on a combination of careful planning and execution prowess, which often results in sustained growth.

4. VISIONARY CREATION The fourth type of entrepreneurial journey, the visionary company, is exemplified by Stephan Jacob and Davis Smith. They envisioned creating an outdoor gear company that prioritized “Gear for Good” rather than simply making gear for gear’s sake. In the crowded outdoor gear industry, Cotopaxi has distinguished itself through the mission these founders established from the outset. Their commitment to social and environmental causes resonates deeply with their customers, who share their vision. This alignment of values has fueled Cotopaxi’s rapid growth and strong market presence. Businesses born from visionary concepts are propelled by a compelling vision of a better future. Their ventures are driven by a desire to bring transformative ideas to fruition, with the belief that the world will be enriched by their contributions.