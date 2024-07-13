With these apps, great Wi-Fi is easy to find

Is there anything more annoying than finding yourself stuck in a place where your phone’s data connection isn’t working—or, if you’re on a pay-for-what-you-use mobile plan, realizing you’re burning through mountains of mobile data when a password-protected Wi-Fi network is right nearby and taunting you with its speedy stream of unlimited internet goodness?
Today, I want to introduce you to a power pack of tools that’ll banish those Wi-Fi woes to the past. They’ll eliminate frustrations and save you money—a powerful pair of perks that’s tough to turn down.
A two-part Wi-Fi power pack
This Cool Tool is technically two tools that work incredibly well together, no matter what kind of phone you’re carrying at any given moment.
➜ They’ll help you find and connect to high-quality, even password-protected Wi-Fi networks in public places all around the globe—without dropping a single dime to any one provider for the privilege.
(And to be clear: The goal with these is making it easier to find and connect to public or semipublic networks provided by businesses for general use, even if they’re occasionally password-protected in a way that’s meant for broad discovery (like when a coffee shop posts its Wi-Fi password inside the door, for instance). It isn’t about sharing private, personal networks or sneaking into closely guarded internal corporate networks or anything like that.)
⌚ Each will take you roughly one minute to install and start using.