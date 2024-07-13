With these apps, great Wi-Fi is easy to find

Is there anything more annoying than finding yourself stuck in a place where your phone’s data connection isn’t working—or, if you’re on a pay-for-what-you-use mobile plan, realizing you’re burning through mountains of mobile data when a password-protected Wi-Fi network is right nearby and taunting you with its speedy stream of unlimited internet goodness?

Today, I want to introduce you to a power pack of tools that’ll banish those Wi-Fi woes to the past. They’ll eliminate frustrations and save you money—a powerful pair of perks that’s tough to turn down.

Unearth all sorts of little-known tech treasures with my free Cool Tools newsletter from The Intelligence. A spiffy new discovery in your inbox every Wednesday!

A two-part Wi-Fi power pack

This Cool Tool is technically two tools that work incredibly well together, no matter what kind of phone you’re carrying at any given moment.