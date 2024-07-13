Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

No mobile data? No problem. These two apps will help you track down fast and reliable Wi-Fi connections wherever you roam.

With these apps, great Wi-Fi is easy to find

[Photo: Shubham Dhage/Unsplash]

BY JR Raphael3 minute read

Is there anything more annoying than finding yourself stuck in a place where your phone’s data connection isn’t working—or, if you’re on a pay-for-what-you-use mobile plan, realizing you’re burning through mountains of mobile data when a password-protected Wi-Fi network is right nearby and taunting you with its speedy stream of unlimited internet goodness?

Today, I want to introduce you to a power pack of tools that’ll banish those Wi-Fi woes to the past. They’ll eliminate frustrations and save you money—a powerful pair of perks that’s tough to turn down.

Unearth all sorts of little-known tech treasures with my free Cool Tools newsletter from The Intelligence. A spiffy new discovery in your inbox every Wednesday!

A two-part Wi-Fi power pack

This Cool Tool is technically two tools that work incredibly well together, no matter what kind of phone you’re carrying at any given moment.

➜ They’ll help you find and connect to high-quality, even password-protected Wi-Fi networks in public places all around the globe—without dropping a single dime to any one provider for the privilege.

(And to be clear: The goal with these is making it easier to find and connect to public or semipublic networks provided by businesses for general use, even if they’re occasionally password-protected in a way that’s meant for broad discovery (like when a coffee shop posts its Wi-Fi password inside the door, for instance). It isn’t about sharing private, personal networks or sneaking into closely guarded internal corporate networks or anything like that.)

⌚ Each will take you roughly one minute to install and start using.

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

JR Raphael is obsessed with productivity and finding clever ways to make the most of modern technology.. He's written about almost everything imaginable at some point—including even politics, crime, and hurricanes in his past life as a TV news producer—but these days, he's known primarily for his unmatched analysis of Google's Android and ChromeOS platforms (both of which he's covered closely since their starts) along with his knack for digging up off-the-beaten-path tech treasures. More

Explore Topics