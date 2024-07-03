BY John Di Silvestro2 minute read

Leaders are often challenged to grow their business. Delivering growth requires much coordination and strategic thinking that often emanates from leaders. However, leaders can accelerate such activities by enabling their teams to perform much of that coordination and thinking on their own. Most employees would welcome expanded responsibilities of that nature, but many need the confidence to do so.

The principles and tactics outlined below offer leaders a path for building that confidence and encouraging accelerated growth. EMPOWER EMPLOYEES TO ENHANCE ENGAGEMENT The right working environment can make all the difference in employee retention and business growth. People working in positive corporate cultures are healthier, happier, more engaged, and more productive—and in turn, these companies generate higher average annual returns.

Managers can promote this sought-after environment, and savvy employees can then leverage these environments to fuel their career trajectories. These efforts can all drive strategic business growth. EMBRACE A GROWTH MINDSET I encourage my team to have a growth mindset—in other words, believe they can improve their capabilities with hard work. Someone with a growth mindset may be more willing, for example, to make a lateral move to advance their career. Someone with a fixed mindset, alternatively, may believe they deserve a promotion just because they have held their current position for a certain number of years.

Simply put, employees with a growth mindset embrace the work needed to grow, believing only that they need to be exposed to experience and knowledge they don’t have yet, but they can acquire. While it’s up to each individual whether to adopt a growth mindset, insightful managers can provide a safe learning environment that supports this approach. FOSTER PEER-TO-PEER LEARNING Nurturing peer-to-peer learning is key to enhancing that secure learning environment. More than half of employees already turn to peers for information and insight, second only to asking their bosses.

I help foster peer-to-peer learning at twice-a-week Growth Clinics where attendance is voluntary. Attendees plan upcoming topics 30 days out. Anyone can request a topic such as a current market overview, successful sales strategies, post-campaign reflections, or recommended next steps to advance a career. We regularly see 70% to 80% attendance at these clinics. IDENTIFY STEPS TO SUCCESS Lastly, to set our team members up for success, we created a competency model that identifies critical skills needed to advance, such as product knowledge, customer knowledge, and market knowledge. Within each competency, we identified four comptency levels and defined how success looks for each skill at each level.