The key to breaking through the Great Talent Stagnation lies in leveraging data and AI

The current talent landscape presents a paradox: Businesses struggle to find skilled workers, while employees feel undervalued and stuck. This “Great Talent Stagnation” demands a new approach, one driven by data and analytics to identify internal talent pools for reskilling and upskilling.

Today’s business leaders seek highly skilled workers, yet workers desire opportunities to acquire new skills, leaving both dissatisfied. The need for a workforce skilled in data science and AI and the difficulty of keeping up with the rapid pace of technological advancements in the field are prime examples. Demand for these skills far exceeds supply, leading to a shortage of qualified candidates. Many companies also seek candidates with both technical skills and domain expertise, further narrowing the talent pool. The 2024 University of Phoenix Career Optimism Index, which surveyed 5,000 U.S. employees and 501 employers, highlights this trend and characterizes it as “talent stagnation.”Businesses report challenges in finding qualified candidates, while a notable segment of the workforce feels unappreciated and trapped in their roles. According to the survey, employers cite a lack of well-qualified applicants as the top challenge to filling open roles in the past year. Meanwhile, they are overlooking the potential to upskill or reskill their existing workforce to fulfill business needs. Although 62% of employers claim to offer internal mobility, only 36% of workers agree.

This stagnation of talent represents a missed opportunity that comes with costs for companies and diminishing employee morale. Per the index, more than half of Americans report feeling replaceable in their jobs and nearly a third of workers do not feel recognized by their company’s leadership for their contributions or accomplishments. These statistics should be a red flag for leaders across the country, sectors, and businesses large and small. Companies cannot afford stagnation. To break through, survive, and thrive, businesses must take decisive action. LEVERAGING AI FOR INTERNAL TALENT DEVELOPMENT: A SOLUTION TO THE SKILLS GAP

Employees are optimistic and eager to acquire AI skills and tools. This is where leaders in data and AI can make an impact. By analyzing data related to skill gaps and employee ambitions, you can pinpoint individuals within your organization. Investing in programs for reskilling and upskilling along with offering paths for career advancement can lead to a highly skilled workforce. This, in turn, can enhance productivity levels and reduce the need for external recruitment efforts. The main lesson here? Focus on resources. Through nurturing a culture that prioritizes learning and growth, data and AI leaders have the potential to uncover talent within their existing workforce. This data-driven strategy helps foster a robust talent pool for the company, leading to brighter prospects for employees.

Here are some key steps to breaking through the talent stagnation: 1. LOWER BARRIERS TO PRODUCTIVITY TO IMPROVE WORKER OUTLOOKS To tackle workers’ sense of stagnation, employers must first address barriers workers face to productivity. According to Microsoft’s Work Trends Index, 64% of workers say they “don’t have enough time and energy to get their work done.” These same individuals are “3.5x more likely to say they struggle with being innovative or thinking strategically.” Without the time and energy needed to fulfill their most basic tasks, there is no opportunity for workers to advance beyond their current positions. This is where AI can come into play.

Accessible AI technologies can automate administrative tasks, freeing up workers’ schedules to dedicate more of their day to complex assignments. To this end, the Career Optimism Index finds that workers already integrating AI solutions in their day-to-day have improved outlooks on their current roles, which has significant implications for retention. The survey shows that 85% of workers utilizing AI say it has increased their productivity, 81% have seen improvements to work-life balance, 86% feel empowered in their role and 45% see their current job as their dream job. 2. EFFECTIVELY INTEGRATE AI SOLUTIONS IN THE WORKPLACE It is important to note that leaders must go a step further than simply offering AI solutions in the workplace. The proper training and communications must come in tandem to ensure effective implementation.Critically, the Career Optimism Index finds that only 29% of employers say they currently offer training on how to use AI and even fewer workers (18%) are aware that their employer offers this type of training. This is alarming as intentional onboarding processes for new tech offerings should always be a priority.

3. TRANSFORM CAREER DEVELOPMENT WITH AI With improved workloads and outlooks, workers can dedicate more time to professional development, including upskilling and reskilling to fulfill personal goals and meet business needs. However, leaders must first also take a step back to assess where their skilling programs currently stand. Notably, the Career Optimism Index finds there is a disconnect between the skills employers think their workers want to develop and the skills workers truly desire to learn.Eighty-eight percent of employers say their company knows what skills employees want to develop, but only 61% of workers agree.