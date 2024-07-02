Going dark: How a week of hacking can result in major product advancements

BY Miguel Fernandez3 minute read

Hackathons, those short sprints during which teams come together to develop solutions, have carved out a special niche in the tech world. At Slack, we have our own biannual version, Slack Day, when teams from across Slack dive headfirst into creativity.

Hackathons are a great way to give employees a chance to create positive change, work to improve current tools, and build new features. In some cases, the impact of a hackathon can extend beyond the event itself when companies end up shipping these solutions. FINDING LIGHT IN THE DARK If you’re considering running a hackathon, it’s crucial to ensure leadership actively supports involvement across the company so people can feel eager to participate, not hesitant.

Then, once your hackathon is on, teams can work from a judgment-free environment where ideas can be nurtured, not dismissed. If everyone can practice a “no bad ideas” policy, then there is no limit to the results that could come. After all, ideas can come from everywhere. Involving teammates from diverse backgrounds—designers, customer success representatives, salespeople, and more—can add perspectives and skill sets unique to their experiences. For example, a team member who works closely with customers sees the company from a different angle than a product developer. Although they don’t usually get to participate directly in development, that employee can have insights to inform and enhance a project. When projects are complete, socializing and rewarding ideas can encourage engagement, creating an inclusive place for ideas to take shape and recognition for the bright ideas that come from a week gone dark. FROM IDEAS TO ICONS

One of the most exciting parts of hackathons is seeing ideas turn into tangible solutions that address real-world problems, enhance user experiences, and even spark additional ideas for new products or features. A great example of this is Slack’s “Catch Up” project developed during our hackathon. The highly-motivated team of six who worked on Catch Up were passionate about solving the problems that come with being on-the-go. They wanted to find a solution that would allow people to catch up quickly on the most important things in the most user-friendly way. For example, as people return to office, Catch Up has become a useful tool for employees on their commute, whether they are on the train or waiting in the coffee line. The development of Catch Up reflects the collaborative spirit and creative potential of hackathons—ideas can come from anywhere. What started as a Slack Day idea that took a lot of time, prototypes, and trial and error evolved into a user-friendly product made with teamwork across different departments. They were even able to look at previous ideas and designs in the space and apply them to their project, and this helped it come to life. As companies invest in advancing innovation through hackathons, projects like Catch Up display the impressive results that can be achieved through passion and collaboration.

TRANSLATING REAL EXPERIENCES INTO INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS Most Slack Day projects are born out of passion, personal experiences, and a dedication to improving the user experience. Our team wants to address real pain points and frustrations—often drawn from their personal experiences with Slack or customer feedback they’ve gotten—and ensure that every solution resonates with users and serves a meaningful purpose. It’s not just about ticking off boxes, but about creating an experience users enjoy. As you think about designing your own hackathon, a good place to start is by fostering empathy among your employees. Encourage your teams to tap into their own experiences, frustrations, and conversations they’ve had with customers. This will help ensure the solutions built start with a deep understanding of the human problems to be solved.