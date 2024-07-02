iOS 18’s Vocal Actions let you swap Siri for Google Assistant or ChatGPT

While Siri is becoming more useful in iOS 18, Apple’s next big software update also includes an easier way to invoke other voice assistants instead.
It’s called Vocal Actions, and it allows you to trigger custom actions with any wake phrase of your choosing. With a couple minutes of setup, you can talk to Google Assistant by saying “Hey Google” or bring up ChatGPT’s voice conversation mode by saying “Yo ChatGPT.” You can even set up an alternative wake word to use with Siri itself.
iOS 18 is still in developer beta testing, and Voice Actions in particular have some pretty rough edges right now. You shouldn’t install the current beta unless you have a high tolerance for showstopping bugs or another phone to fall back on. But once iOS 18 arrives this fall, it’ll be a big upgrade for anyone who wants to choose their own voice assistant.
How to set up Vocal Shortcuts
If you are running iOS 18, you’ll find Vocal Shortcuts under Settings > Accessibility > Vocal Shortcuts. From here you can click “Add Action” to set up a new shortcut.
Without any extra setup, Vocal Shortcuts can trigger all kinds of iOS functions such as the camera, and mute switch, along with a slew of accessibility functions such as live captions and voice control mode. After choosing an action, you must type in a wake phrase to associate with it. You’ll then be asked to say the wake phrase three times, training the system to recognize your voice.
Using just built-in iOS functions, a bunch of potential use cases come to mind:
- By choosing “Siri” as the action, you can set up a custom wake phrase, such “Yo Siri” or “Hey Reginald.”
- With the Camera app open, you can snap a photo with just your voice by assigning a Vocal Shortcut such as “Say cheese” to the volume up button.
- Using a command like “Play ambient sounds” with the Background Sounds action, you can toggle iOS’s built-in noise generator. (Set up Background Sounds first under Settings > Accessibility > Audio & Visual > Background Sounds.)
Vocal Shortcuts work well in these scenarios because they either provide a function that doesn’t exist otherwise (such as a voice-activated selfie shutter) or provide quicker access to buried settings (such as Background Sounds mode).