iOS 18’s Vocal Actions let you swap Siri for Google Assistant or ChatGPT

While Siri is becoming more useful in iOS 18 , Apple’s next big software update also includes an easier way to invoke other voice assistants instead.

It’s called Vocal Actions, and it allows you to trigger custom actions with any wake phrase of your choosing. With a couple minutes of setup, you can talk to Google Assistant by saying “Hey Google” or bring up ChatGPT’s voice conversation mode by saying “Yo ChatGPT.” You can even set up an alternative wake word to use with Siri itself.

iOS 18 is still in developer beta testing, and Voice Actions in particular have some pretty rough edges right now. You shouldn’t install the current beta unless you have a high tolerance for showstopping bugs or another phone to fall back on. But once iOS 18 arrives this fall, it’ll be a big upgrade for anyone who wants to choose their own voice assistant.

How to set up Vocal Shortcuts

If you are running iOS 18, you’ll find Vocal Shortcuts under Settings > Accessibility > Vocal Shortcuts. From here you can click “Add Action” to set up a new shortcut.