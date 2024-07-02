Harnessing AI responsibly

BY Jennifer Lee4 minute read

When you invent the plane, you invent the plane crash… when you invent electricity, you invent electrocution… Every technology carries its own negativity, which is invented at the same time as technical progress.

This take on progress from French technology philosopher Paul Virilio is applicable to our efforts to come to grips with artificial intelligence (AI). So far, much of the focus has been on AI’s extreme possibilities, the incredible gains or the serious dangers it could unleash. But like air travel and electrification, AI will raise productivity and more; it will also seed new and better ways to solve problems. And if we lay the foundation right, it might even pave the way for a better quality of life. ACKNOWLEDGE FEARS

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Rather than viewing AI as a magic bullet or a poison apple, we should recognize that it’s probably a little of both. We should acknowledge the very real fears it provokes among marketplace actors. Consumers are uneasy with the ambiguity surrounding AI. Voice bots can mimic humans almost perfectly, but AI bot detectors can often identify a fake. Machine learning models are gobbling up public data, but there’s no clear way to shield our private data. It’s no surprise that while 90% of business executives think customers trust their companies, only 30% actually do. Employees worry about being replaced by automation or forced to accept lower wages as their skills become relatively less essential. Workers decimated by the pandemic gained leverage once business reemerged, and today’s historically low unemployment adds a bit more leverage. But if and when the predicted AI productivity boom materializes, workers’ leverage may evaporate.

Business leaders worry they’ll have only one chance to draw up the AI playing field, and poor decisions made now—when it’s still not clear what the rules of the game are—could result in failure. AI is evolving so quickly that it’s hard to predict what it might look like in 10 years, or even two. Bad decisions made today could have negative consequences tomorrow, and beyond. Broader societal fears are also widespread, as citizens see their leaders increasingly unable to address and solve real problems. Governments failed to codify effective rules for the internet when it emerged in the 1990s, and failure to regulate social media paved the way for mental health problems, among other things, particularly among younger and more vulnerable users. These elements have combined in a perfect storm of fear and uncertainty. Meanwhile, machine models grow more powerful and sophisticated by the minute. The time to address this is now.

ESTABLISH GUIDELINES To get the best from AI, we need to establish immediately guidelines and guardrails for data privacy and security, intellectual property rights, content labeling, and other critical issues. If we do it right, we’ll be able to draw deeply on AI’s promise while minimizing its potential threats. We’re in a period of change and upheaval, no doubt about it, but progress always comes through change and upheaval. Strong leadership is the key. If the right people with the right motivations lead the way, AI will improve the human experience by freeing us to be more creative and more productive.

advertisement

We can take advantage of AI’s potential by taking a few common sense steps: Establish Clear Guidelines : Governments and industry leaders need to create policies that protect individuals and ensure the ethical use of AI. This includes regulations on data usage, transparency in AI interactions, and defining acceptable AI applications.

: Governments and industry leaders need to create policies that protect individuals and ensure the ethical use of AI. This includes regulations on data usage, transparency in AI interactions, and defining acceptable AI applications. Educate And inform : It’s crucial to help people understand what AI is and what it is not. Addressing misconceptions and highlighting real progress can alleviate unnecessary fears and foster a more informed perspective.

: It’s crucial to help people understand what AI is and what it is not. Addressing misconceptions and highlighting real progress can alleviate unnecessary fears and foster a more informed perspective. Promote Collaboration : Encourage collaboration between technology developers, business leaders, and policymakers to create a unified approach to AI integration. This collaborative effort can ensure that AI’s development aligns with societal values and ethical standards.

: Encourage collaboration between technology developers, business leaders, and policymakers to create a unified approach to AI integration. This collaborative effort can ensure that AI’s development aligns with societal values and ethical standards. Focus On Human-Centric AI: Design AI systems that enhance human capabilities rather than replace them. By prioritizing human-centric AI, we can ensure that technology serves to improve the human experience. EMBRACE THE CHALLENGE My company provides technology solutions for contact centers, and AI’s impact on both the customer and employee experiences could be revolutionary. By enabling more responsive support and offloading the repetitive, time-consuming tasks that distract and wear down frontline agents, AI will give them more capacity for meaningful connections with customers. That will help restore the human touch to customer service, which is exactly where it’s needed.