BY Jeff Moses4 minute read

As the class of 2024 enters the workforce, employers across all industries face a unique group of candidates. These graduates were seniors in high school when the COVID-19 pandemic upended daily life in 2020. Their collegiate experiences altered their life views and transformed their expectations in ways few could have predicted. They were the first to adjust to remote learning, and now many will also expect remote work.

The class of 2024 carries indelible perspectives forged by these disruptions. This talent pool not only adapted to sudden change, but wholly helped redefine what “normal” looks like. Their reset of expectations shapes priorities that employers need to acknowledge. For instance, adoption of generative AI in meaningful and ethical ways has become imperative. Per Handshake, half of this year’s graduates plan to develop new AI skills, and roughly 20% say they’re more likely to accept a job with a company that allows them to experiment with generative AI. Tools like ChatGPT represent powerful productivity aids, and this graduating class intends to wield them extensively. Employers who ignore the adoption of emerging technologies risk leaving themselves at a competitive disadvantage. Financial strains also loom large. A separate Handshake report shows 37% of this year’s graduating class worry about paying down student loans, and 59% worry about basic living expenses. These concerns will force difficult decisions about prospective roles and compensation. Companies that financially support continuing education may have a leg up in attracting talent.

Perhaps most critically, work-life balance and prioritizing mental health are non-negotiables for the class of 2024. In separate reports, Handshake shows that a striking 80% of this year’s class felt burned out as undergraduates, and 61% fear burning out in their careers. Having weathered academic struggles and isolation during COVID-19, they’re aware of what burning out feels and looks like. Employers will need to provide supportive, flexible cultures to attract talent. For hiring managers, the arrival of the COVID generation represents a crossroads. Organizations clinging to traditional workforce management practices risk alienating a vital influx of digitally native, crisis-tested talent. Those willing to rethink past policies to accommodate both employee expectations and the realities of business operations will be positioned to court the class of 2024’s bright potential. Let’s address some ideas on what employers should do to attract these new graduates.

1. CULTIVATE A CULTURE OF WELL-BEING Top companies reinforce their commitment to well-being through tangible policies like generous time off, schedule flexibility, dedicated recharge periods, and workload objectives aligned to reasonable capacities. For the class of 2024, platitudes about “self-care” won’t suffice. They’ve endured a once-in-a-century crisis that blurred boundaries between work, school, and home life. Shaken by their experiences, they now seek employers willing to thoughtfully embed well-being into their cultures from day one through sustained programs, open dialogues, and role modeling from leadership. In return, these companies get employees who are dedicated to their success. According to Deloitte, 86% of Gen Zs and 89% of millennials say having a sense of purpose in their work is very or somewhat important to their overall job satisfaction and well-being.

Savvy hiring managers recognize that investing in holistic wellness isn’t just an ethical consideration, but a vital competitive advantage in courting this emerging talent pool. Those failing to prioritize initiatives around mental health, flexible work policies, and work-life balance risk alienating this generation that will only make up a larger proportion of the workforce over time. 2. BRIDGE THE GENERATIONAL DIVIDE With a new wave of young talent, employers need to manage an unprecedented mix of generations side by side. From Gen Z to millennials to baby boomers, the modern workforce is a kaleidoscope of contrasting values, communication styles, and workplace expectations. Younger employees value workplace flexibility, digital-first processes, and deeper prioritization of personal experiences. Traditional, more hierarchical, and legacy procedures are often rejected by this group of employees.

Leaders should attune their approach to each cohort’s distinct motivations. For digital natives, top-down authority holds little sway—they respond best to managers who solicit input and create transparency and autonomy. Tapping into their input has the ability to open up new ways to think about problems and solutions when different perspectives are sought out during planning. The differences aren’t merely philosophical. Workplace technologies deemed intuitive by younger generations are becoming increasingly expected by all workers; however, the pace of change can be challenging for the current workforce. Finding opportunities for reverse mentoring—having junior team members coach up their more tenured co-workers on new technologies and workflows—can ease adoption and foster cross-pollination. Most critically, managers must resist painting any generational group with a broad brush. Understanding the unique blend of experiences, abilities, and perspectives each employee brings to the team will be crucial for harmonizing a multi-generational workforce. An open embrace of diversity in all its forms is the optimal path to unleashing every individual’s potential.

3. MODERNIZE WORKFORCE MANAGEMENT The class of 2024 expects its employers to operate with modern workforce management platforms and processes, like those they used throughout their education and in their personal lives. Gone are the days when clunky timekeeping systems, rigid scheduling practices, and cumbersome communication channels could be tolerated, even by existing employees. The past years’ disruptions accelerated the need for seamless, instant coordination between companies and their staff. This isn’t just a digital transformation to appease employees—modern workforce management technologies give companies a range of features and capabilities that provide real-time insights into employee performance and enhance communication and collaboration.