How to keep up with media trends without turning your back on loyal audiences

BY Geri Johnson4 minute read

Over the past few years, we’ve seen a massive shift in the media landscape. As TikTok, YouTube, and other creator-driven channels have exploded, traditional media has struggled to stay afloat. With only 13% of people now paying for a media subscription, many legacy publications have been forced to lay off staff or even shut their doors.

As the media landscape evolves, it’s more important than ever to keep your target audience in mind: What would they want to see and where do they want to see it? Here are five tips for shifting your media strategy to include new mediums without turning your back on tried-and-true strategies. 1. VIDEO MAY BE KING, BUT DON’T UNDERESTIMATE READERS

Between TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube, a lot of brands are moving to video-based platforms, prioritizing short-form, engaging content that caters to our shrinking attention spans. However, there’s still a large portion of audiences (like me!) who prefer to read their news. Fortunately, catering to both audiences is relatively easy: When creating video content, generate a transcript and edit it into readable, text-based content so you can hit multiple channels with minimal effort. And don’t forget about closed captioning your videos. 2. PODCASTS: NICHE, YET EXTREMELY POWERFUL

While radio listenership may be fading, podcasts have exploded—listenership is expected to reach just over half a billion listeners this year. And the market is virtually unlimited. Not only is there a genre for almost everything you can imagine across consumer and B2B topics, but many companies are also launching their own podcasts to explore specific topics in their unique space. Don’t underestimate the value of even a small listenership. These long-form discussions allow the audience to learn about in-depth topics from subject matter experts (SMEs). The conversational format allows your SME to showcase the personality, mission, and values behind your brand. I remember one client who was hesitant to go on a podcast with a smaller listenership and didn’t think it was worth his time. To his surprise, the episode resulted in a business lead with AMC Theaters because it hit the right audience with the right level of depth. How’s that for ROI? 3. FOCUS ON TRADES

I cannot over-emphasize the importance of tying PR efforts to marketing and business KPIs. Media placements must drive quantifiable leads, conversions, and revenue generation—not just vanity metrics. While getting mentioned in the Wall Street Journal might seem like a massive success, it may not do anything to grow your business. But a strong placement in a trade publication that generates 15 qualified leads is a huge win because those leads are more engaged, motivated, and more likely to convert. If getting a placement in a small niche trade outlet doesn’t sound like your idea of a win, this is one of those situations where you just have to trust your PR team. It’s about value, not volume. 4. OWN YOUR SPACE WITH DEEP-DIVE CONTENT The news cycle is incredibly short. Even huge product launch news is steamrolled over in just a few days. The launch of the Apple Vision Pro is a great example: I read everything I could get my hands on about it before buying it, but now the news outlets have moved on and I’m still hungry for content. To get the deep dive I’m looking for, I’ve turned to YouTube and Reddit, where content creators have amassed a seemingly infinite supply of material.

Non-conventional mediums are great for brands to own their space with highly engaged audiences. By keeping your YouTube channel and blog stocked with fresh content, you can extend thought leadership across multiple channels and be the go-to source for your prime target audience. 5. LEVERAGE CONTENT ACROSS MULTIPLE MEDIUMS When you create new content or land a hot placement, don’t miss the opportunity to promote it across multiple channels. Share TikToks on Instagram. Post trade articles on LinkedIn. Include those links “As featured in…” as part of your email signatures. Send media hits to clients and prospects as part of your nurture campaigns. Arm your team with these bits of content to keep the cadence going across multiple channels and encourage them to share the news on their personal channels, as well.