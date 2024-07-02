Expanding your sustainability story for talent

BY Martha Marchesi4 minute read

Your company may have a strong commitment to environmentally responsible practices. But is that story as meaningful as it could be to the people who matter most to your business: your employees?

“Sustainability” has come to represent much more than environmental initiatives. Institutions as diverse as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, UCLA, and the National Corn Growers Association describe it in terms of integrating the three pillars of environmental health, social equity, and economic prosperity—essentially, the harmony that is achieved when all three are in balance. So, what does that mean for your workforce? Research shows that most people want to support or work for companies that align with their values—and a majority want businesses to take a strong stand on a diverse range of environmental and social issues.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

IBM’s Institute for Business Value (IBV) found that 70% think companies with sustainability programs are more appealing to work for. That includes providing a sustainable workplace, with benefits like flexible work arrangements, improved compensation, and physical and financial security—all qualities that contribute to employee satisfaction. And employees are also taking action. IBV reports that two of the top reasons workers changed jobs were “the desire to find more purposeful, meaningful work” and “looking for work that better fit their values.” Your people want to see themselves in your company’s sustainability story. If you can ensure that story embraces the range of issues they care about (backed by real-world actions, of course), you can improve employee engagement, satisfaction, and performance.

Here are four aspects of sustainability to consider incorporating in your strategy, and effective ways to communicate these broader commitments to employees. 1. HOLISTIC HEALTH AND WELL-BEING Sustainability isn’t just about protecting the planet; it’s also about ensuring that people have the opportunity to live healthy, fulfilling lives. That includes creating healthy workplaces.

The World Health Organization defines health as “a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being.” Your sustainability strategy should incorporate this more expansive interpretation of a healthy workplace with initiatives like employee wellness programs and flexible working options. Consider all the factors that can impact the long-term health and success of both your people and your business. But remember: Your approach shouldn’t be one-size-fits-all. By offering a diverse range of choices—and not focusing exclusively on topics like weight or fitness—you can foster an inclusive environment where all employees feel welcome and supported. Communicating Your Commitment To Talent

Healthy workplace programs are only successful (and sustainable!) when employees know about them—and are encouraged to participate. Regularly share success stories and short videos from employees who have benefited from these programs via internal comms platforms like e-newsletters, chat channels, and your company intranet. Highlight their impact on both individual well-being and overall company performance, and provide easy ways for others to take part. Workplace Sustainability In Action Unilever’s employee health and well-being program includes occupational health services, flexible working arrangements, and paid “Resilience Days” to enhance mental health.

2. BALANCE THE 3 E’S (ENVIRONMENT, EQUITY, AND ECONOMY) True sustainability requires a balance among environmental stewardship, social equity, and economic growth. According to the UN Global Compact, businesses that integrate these three pillars into their strategies are more resilient and successful in the long term. Communicating Your Commitment To Talent

advertisement

Balancing these sustainability pillars requires a cross-disciplinary, multilevel approach. Hold regular meetings where leaders and subject matter experts discuss goals and progress in all three areas—and invite open discussion to help employees feel invested in your sustainability strategy. Workplace Sustainability In Action Ben & Jerry’s mission statement integrates product quality, economic growth, and social responsibility. They share these commitments on their careers site, which helps attract talent with similar values who are likely to thrive there.

3. CONTINUOUS LEARNING AND DEVELOPMENT Sustainable businesses invest in their employees’ growth. In fact, a report by LinkedIn Learning found that 94% of employees would stay at a company longer if it invested in their career development—a clear indicator of a sustainable workforce. Communicating Your Commitment To Talent

Promote learning and development opportunities through internal training portals, email campaigns, and team meetings. Share employee success stories and career benefits through internal comms channels to encourage participation as well as on your social media and careers sites to attract quality job candidates. Workplace Sustainability In Action Amazon’s Career Choice program prepays up to 95% of tuition for courses in in-demand fields. This investment in their employees’ futures demonstrates a commitment to their long-term success, and has repeatedly earned Amazon a top spot on LinkedIn’s list of top companies for professional growth.

4. FAIR COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS People choose jobs for reasons beyond the size of their paycheck—but fair compensation and benefits are still important factors in their employment decisions. Fair pay boosts employee productivity, satisfaction, and engagement and reduces turnover. It is also essential to economic sustainability, ensuring that employees are motivated and able to support their families, which in turn promotes the sustainability of local communities.

Communicating Your Commitment To Talent Sharing the rationale behind your compensation and benefit decisions—and making a clear connection to your sustainability strategy—will help keep employees engaged and attract top talent to your company. Use internal forums and talent recruitment channels (such as job postings and your company’s LinkedIn profile) to send the message that your company understands the importance of fair wages to your people, your culture, and your company’s success. Workplace Sustainability In Action