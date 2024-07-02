BY Penry Price3 minute read

B2B marketing has always been complicated—and changing buying behaviors is making it even more so.

Buying cycles are longer than they used to be and involve more touch points across more channels. Marketers used to be able to focus their efforts on one or two key decision makers; now, they must work to influence an entire purchasing committee that includes representatives from different parts of the business. An average of six to ten people sit on buying committees today, according to Gartner research. These changes require a new way of thinking about—and measuring—marketing success. WHY BUYING DECISION BEHAVIORS ARE CHANGING

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

To understand how measurement needs to evolve, it’s first helpful to consider the dynamics behind how buying decisions are made today. Buying groups are not new to the B2B world, but as more people get involved, deals are much harder to close. Part of the challenge is group mentality—it’s hard for one or two people to fight for a decision that the rest of the group doesn’t support. Research also shows that larger groups are more susceptible to confirmation bias—the tendency to favor information that aligns with previously held beliefs. People want to stick with what’s familiar. This, coupled with the fact that budgets are tighter than ever, means that you have to influence and drive memory recall across many people over a longer cycle. It used to be that marketers could limit their focus to decision makers who were directly impacted by the product or service; now they need to regularly reach the entire buying group.

Success requires building awareness and confidence in a brand across all decision makers in the group over time—and that’s difficult to track. RETHINKING HOW TO MEASURE MARKETING SUCCESS Many marketers are focused on capturing short-term results, mostly because their leaders want to understand immediate impact. Metrics evaluate a moment in time, such as engagement with a campaign or lead generation, centered around campaigns aimed at a specific audience segment.

advertisement

Understanding the long-term impact of marketing is much more challenging. Measurement strategies need longer time horizons and better visibility into the buying cycle from end to end in order to generate broader insights. To develop that view, marketing, sales, and finance teams need to be tightly aligned on how to define and measure success. Our research shows that collaboration between CMOs and CFOs is improving, with more than three in four CMOs stating their relationship with their CFO is stronger than ever. To create strong alignment, everyone needs to be in sync about the short-term and long-term metrics of progress, given the length of the buying cycle. It’s also important to develop a shared view of a healthy pipeline, from defining target accounts to the outcomes for each stage of the buying journey. Yet, despite close relationships with the CFO and much of the C-suite, CMOs still have a lot of work to do to help leaders understand why B2B measurement needs to be done differently.