BY Alex Goryachev4 minute read

Picture this. One morning, in the near future, you enter your home office at 8:30 AM. You have a busy workday: a deadline to meet at 5:00 PM, for a report you have not yet started; three meetings, one with the CFO, two with members of your team; and a presentation you’ll give from your desk. Other demands will arise: colleagues with questions only you can answer, a friend who will ask via Teams about a recent vacation you took, and who knows what else.

In the present, accomplishing all of these things in the given timeline would be difficult. By this future morning, however—a year or three from now—artificial intelligence (AI) has been fully implemented into your workplace. The first thing you do is connect with your AI assistant, a “digital human.” “I’ll need you to take care of some things,” you say. “Handle my emails, please, and run interference on Teams.” Your assistant understands. What you’ve asked him to do is respond instantaneously to any email queries. He will answer questions he can address, and for those he cannot, he will say you’re busy and will respond ASAP. Anything marked urgent he will inform you of as soon as you pause your work—he can tell when you’re at your busiest and should not be interrupted. For transparency, every message he sends will bear a signature informing the recipient that he wrote it. On Teams, he will impart your regrets that you’re too busy to respond at this time, and at the end of the day, he will offer a full summary of the most important interactions in which he engaged.

While you cannot miss the meeting with the CFO, this assistant will be present for the two other meetings, which take place simultaneously—they could not be rescheduled. You will work on the report while he stands in for you in two places at once, answering questions he can handle while advising participants to contact you tomorrow with things he can’t. The presentation should not be an issue. You are prepared. The CFO meeting is another half-hour out of your day, meaning, if you work through lunch, you will have seven and a half uninterrupted hours to generate your report. Since your word processor is powered by AI, you don’t have to start a new draft from scratch. It will give you a template you can adjust, revise, and add to. You have more than enough time to do what you must. AI WILL MULTIPLY OUR CAPABILITIES

This is a glimpse into how one person will soon do the work of three, how the worker of the near future will be, when necessary, in multiple places at once. Read an article on AI and it will likely assure you that AI will turn whole industries on their heads; that professions will disappear, to be replaced by other professions; that many who are comfortably employed will soon be out of a job. There is a good reason why this has become prevailing wisdom: it is, by and large, true. But I believe that AI will be more generative than destructive. Every technological revolution has, after all, increased economic opportunity, and created more prosperity. Each one required a shift in skills, business models, and the way we work.

We don’t often hear that AI will make us better at doing the jobs we already have, and the jobs that will come into being. As it is, many are already doing the work of more than one person. They put in long hours. They get stretched thin. AI can make these workloads manageable. It can make us more able to do the work that lies before us every day of our working lives. The great challenge before workers and leaders in the present is that they must learn to transition to this new approach to getting things done. HERE IS WHERE TO START