Picture this. One morning, in the near future, you enter your home office at 8:30 AM. You have a busy workday: a deadline to meet at 5:00 PM, for a report you have not yet started; three meetings, one with the CFO, two with members of your team; and a presentation you’ll give from your desk. Other demands will arise: colleagues with questions only you can answer, a friend who will ask via Teams about a recent vacation you took, and who knows what else.
In the present, accomplishing all of these things in the given timeline would be difficult. By this future morning, however—a year or three from now—artificial intelligence (AI) has been fully implemented into your workplace.
The first thing you do is connect with your AI assistant, a “digital human.” “I’ll need you to take care of some things,” you say. “Handle my emails, please, and run interference on Teams.”
Your assistant understands. What you’ve asked him to do is respond instantaneously to any email queries. He will answer questions he can address, and for those he cannot, he will say you’re busy and will respond ASAP. Anything marked urgent he will inform you of as soon as you pause your work—he can tell when you’re at your busiest and should not be interrupted. For transparency, every message he sends will bear a signature informing the recipient that he wrote it. On Teams, he will impart your regrets that you’re too busy to respond at this time, and at the end of the day, he will offer a full summary of the most important interactions in which he engaged.
While you cannot miss the meeting with the CFO, this assistant will be present for the two other meetings, which take place simultaneously—they could not be rescheduled. You will work on the report while he stands in for you in two places at once, answering questions he can handle while advising participants to contact you tomorrow with things he can’t.
The presentation should not be an issue. You are prepared. The CFO meeting is another half-hour out of your day, meaning, if you work through lunch, you will have seven and a half uninterrupted hours to generate your report. Since your word processor is powered by AI, you don’t have to start a new draft from scratch. It will give you a template you can adjust, revise, and add to. You have more than enough time to do what you must.
AI WILL MULTIPLY OUR CAPABILITIES
This is a glimpse into how one person will soon do the work of three, how the worker of the near future will be, when necessary, in multiple places at once.
Read an article on AI and it will likely assure you that AI will turn whole industries on their heads; that professions will disappear, to be replaced by other professions; that many who are comfortably employed will soon be out of a job.
There is a good reason why this has become prevailing wisdom: it is, by and large, true. But I believe that AI will be more generative than destructive. Every technological revolution has, after all, increased economic opportunity, and created more prosperity. Each one required a shift in skills, business models, and the way we work.
We don’t often hear that AI will make us better at doing the jobs we already have, and the jobs that will come into being. As it is, many are already doing the work of more than one person. They put in long hours. They get stretched thin.
AI can make these workloads manageable. It can make us more able to do the work that lies before us every day of our working lives. The great challenge before workers and leaders in the present is that they must learn to transition to this new approach to getting things done.
HERE IS WHERE TO START
According to a LinkedIn study, it is likely that your employees and peers have already shifted to the new way of working. If they haven’t, that must be rectified. It is essential that organizations and leaders catch up, and keep this short list of things in mind as they race to do it:
- Embrace the unknown, and lean into discomfort. Working with AI can be like entering a science fiction movie. It can be strange to meet a digital human assistant. Feeling daunted is inevitable; shying away from innovation is not.
- Recognize that AI is not primarily a technological transformation, but a business process transformation. Technology is made for people, by people, and these new capabilities will require us to shift from an hourly-based business model to a value-based business model. Tasks that once took hours now take seconds, and clients know that. Time is not the constraint it once was. I would encourage organizations to act accordingly.
- Develop AI literacy. This takes effort, as it’s like learning a new language. But knowing how AI works, and how to work with it, will be the communications skill of the decade. We live in a time of exponential change. With this AI transition, things will accelerate at unprecedented speed. It’s essential to develop skills for ourselves and our teams, to better serve our customers and secure our careers. Start learning now.
We may look at the workweek ahead of us now and wonder how we’ll get everything done between meetings and other responsibilities. Sooner than we think, we will no longer ask how we’ll get it all done. We will learn how much we can accomplish in the time we would have once spent completing those tasks. While Digital Alex is sitting in on a weekly check-in, what will the real Alex do? What will be made possible for us when these new technologies create more hours in the day as if from thin air?