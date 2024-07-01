BY Jason Hennessey4 minute read

For entrepreneurs to be successful in this fast-paced world, it’s vital to maintain good mental health and the ability to focus. But focus is a somewhat limited resource—your brain is only capable of deeply focusing for a limited number of hours in a day.

So, what can you do to maintain good mental health and clarity? One of my favorite techniques is mindfulness, which can be practiced in a variety of ways. Mindfulness is a process of grounding yourself in your feelings, both physical and emotional, which creates a sense of being present in the moment. This encompasses many different activities—some are related to meditation and others are not. What unifies them is that they involve slowing down, noticing your own feelings and surroundings, and processing those things in a healthy way. These practices can help improve your mental clarity, reduce or counteract burnout, maintain focus and motivation, and even increase productivity. It’s great for your mental health, and it’s best approached by creating a habit to engage with your chosen practices regularly. Here are five mindfulness habits that I’ve found to boost my mental health:

1. START THE DAY BY SETTING INTENTIONS Did you know that how you start your day has a significant effect on how your day will play out? The first 15 minutes of your day play a key role in forming your mindset, and starting the day off wrong can lead to scattered thoughts, low productivity, a sense of falling behind, or lack of accomplishment. But when you start your day off with specific intentions, you’re setting yourself up for success. Let’s say you sit down at your desk and open up your email first thing to get it out of the way—but by the time you’re done, your mind is on a hundred different things and it’s difficult to focus long enough to get much done.

However, if you take the first 10-15 minutes to plan out your day, set your intentions, and adopt the mindset you want to take, you’re likely to find yourself much more focused and productive because you’ve taken control over your mindset and set it up for success. Give it a try—you might be surprised how powerful this simple mindfulness tool can be! 2. REVIEW YOUR VALUES REGULARLY When you’re caught up in the processes of your daily work, it’s easy to forget about what’s most important to you. Reflecting on your values is a great mindfulness practice because it helps you evaluate where you are and where you’re headed to see whether your current actions and plans align with your values.

How are you living them out? Are you honoring your values and seeking opportunities to support others in the community? Have your values changed, or do they need to be updated? Reflecting on questions like these increases your self-awareness and helps you understand your own motivations, which makes decision-making easier. When you’re confident in your values, you make decisions that prioritize them. 3. REFLECT ON EXPERIENCES TO LEARN FROM THEM

One of the most valuable mindfulness practices is to reflect on your recent experiences to process them and see what you can learn. Simply thinking about your experiences while on a walk is a great start, but I’d recommend making a habit out of it by journaling or finding a trusted conversation partner or mentor to discuss things with to help you process. Then ask yourself questions like these: How did I react in this situation? Why? What emotions did this create for me? What have I learned about myself or others? How can I approach it better in the future? 4. FIND A MEDITATIVE ACTIVITY TO FOCUS ON THE PRESENT

People often associate mindfulness with meditation, and it can certainly incorporate meditative practices, which can be extremely beneficial for your emotional health. But meditation doesn’t have to be done sitting in a quiet room with your eyes closed. In fact, many people find it much easier to practice mindfulness techniques through meditative activities—activities which don’t require much thought and involve multiple senses to allow you to focus on the sensations you’re experiencing. When you deeply notice your feelings and surroundings, you become grounded in the present moment and in your body. It can be extremely calming and helps to clear and reset your mind for greater mental clarity. Meditative activities include walking or other light exercise (especially outdoors), gardening, painting or other artistic activities, stretching or yoga, guided meditations, and even just taking a bath or shower. What makes these activities meditative is focusing on your senses and emotions without allowing your mind to wander too far into thinking about the past or the future. It’s about noticing and experiencing what is happening in the present. 5. NOTICE YOUR EMOTIONS