Software stocks may be primed for a big Wall Street comeback

Over the transom this afternoon came an interesting note from analysts at Jefferies & Co. pointing out the disparity between the Van Eyck Semiconductor ETF, the “SMH,” and the iShares Expanded Tech-Software ETF, the “IGV.” The analysts note since the SMH was instituted, in 2011, the past six days have seen the greatest outperformance ever by the software ETF relative to the semiconductor ETF.

It’s been a rough year for software stocks, and a very good year for hardware names such as Nvidia, which just hit a new all-time high, briefly, last week.

“It’s no secret that software exposures are historically low while semi exposures are elevated, and this extreme move shows the pain of this unwind,” write the analysts.

Now, one data point, or six days of it, doesn’t mean that much. However, I think the idea of investors now rotating out of hardware in order to buy beaten down software names is an intriguing one. With some hardware names, such as ARM Holdings, having elevated valuations, to say the least, why not swap them for software, whose valuations are still way, way down from their elevated levels in 2021?

If you’re in the market for software names, one place to start is with the stocks that have beaten the Nasdaq’s 8.9% return this year. Here’s a list of 36 of them, sorted in descending order by return this year.