Video assistant referees to smart rings: Here’s the soccer tech at Euro 2024

From smart-enabled match balls and artificial intelligence to cryogenic recovery chambers, soccer is being transformed by the cutting-edge technology available to players, coaches and officials.

That much has been evident at Euro 2024, where advancements in areas such as equipment and sports science have been deployed on and off the field, designed to improve the game, the fan experience and player welfare.

Not all of it is a hit with everyone.

For instance, there are still complaints about decisions by video assistant referees (VAR)—just as there were about decisions in the days before VAR was introduced.