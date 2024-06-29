Fast company logo
Ten cameras are installed in each of the host stadiums, which UEFA says track 29 different points of the body on every player.

Video assistant referees to smart rings: Here’s the soccer tech at Euro 2024

France’s Kylian Mbappe eyes the ball during a training session in Paderborn, Germany, Thursday, June 27, 2024, ahead of the team’s round of 16 match against Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament. [Photo: AP Photo/Hassan Ammar]

BY Associated Press3 minute read

From smart-enabled match balls and artificial intelligence to cryogenic recovery chambers, soccer is being transformed by the cutting-edge technology available to players, coaches and officials.

That much has been evident at Euro 2024, where advancements in areas such as equipment and sports science have been deployed on and off the field, designed to improve the game, the fan experience and player welfare.

Not all of it is a hit with everyone.

For instance, there are still complaints about decisions by video assistant referees (VAR)—just as there were about decisions in the days before VAR was introduced.

Regardless, the world’s most popular sport continues to be impacted by rapidly developing technologies in the wider world.

Right calls

VAR decisions have, in large part, seemed to be a smoother process here and have, taking an average time of 51 seconds to be determined according to UEFA—five seconds quicker than in the Champions League last season.

UEFA is deploying semi-automated offside technology, along with AI and Adidas’ connected ball technology to speed up the review process and improve accuracy.

