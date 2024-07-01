Grove Collaborative planned to be plastic-free by 2025. Now, it’s sharing why that won’t happen (Exclusive)

BY Kristin Toussaint6 minute read

In 2020, e-commerce company Grove Collaborative announced an ambitious sustainability goal: it would be 100% plastic-free by 2025. The online marketplace both curates and creates eco-friendly home products, from soap concentrates to shampoo bars to reusable sandwich bags.

Four years later, and about 18 months before that goal’s deadline, Grove has an update: it will not be 100% plastic-free by 2025. “We had some choices here, and what we decided was not to run out the clock,” says Grove CEO Jeff Yurcisin. “Once we knew we were not going to make this, [we thought] let’s be really transparent with our customers, and let’s be transparent about the problem and the challenges we face as a society to be 100% plastic-free.” Grove has made strides with reducing its plastic use, collecting ocean-bound plastic through recovery partners, and pushing the personal care industry at large to become more sustainable through its 130-member Plastic Working Group. Despite all that, it said it faced challenges in terms of its suppliers, scalable alternatives, and costs that ultimately pushed the completely-plastic-free goal out of reach. These issues highlight the enormity of the plastic pollution problem and the ways that the material has become ubiquitous in our lives.

Grove isn’t pushing its plastic-free goal to a future date. But it’s not completely giving up on reducing plastic, either. It has a new goal to avoid 15 million pounds of single-use plastic from entering the environment by 2030. (The company says 63% of its Grove brand products, and 33% of the more than 3,000 products it sells, are at least 95% plastic-free.) It’s also releasing a new tool, called the Beyond Plastic Impact Tracker, that tells customers exactly how much plastic they’ve avoided through their Grove orders—and how much they’ve helped recover, since Grove collects an equivalent weight of plastic through its partnership with rePurpose Global. Grove says it has already avoided 7.8 million pounds of plastic since 2020. [Photo: Grove Collaborative] The scope of plastic pollution Single-use plastics have become ubiquitous. Around the world, we produce 400 million tonnes of plastic waste every year. That covers everything, but the personal care industry—products like cosmetics, shampoo, and toothpaste—as well as cleaning products—like spray bottles or detergent—are significant contributors. By one estimate, the personal care industry churns out some 120 billion units of packaging a year, most of which can’t be recycled. In the U.S., it’s estimated that only 5% of all plastic waste gets recycled.

In this context, Grove’s goal was bold. It worked to replace plastic bottles with glass or aluminum options, create cleaning concentrates that could be mixed in reusable containers, and make cleaning tools like sponges or scrub brushes out of natural materials like walnut shells and bamboo. But those swaps came at a cost, to both Grove and its customers. The plastics industry in the U.S. is subsidized to the tune of billions of dollars. Since 2012, fossil fuel companies including Exxon Mobil and Shell received nearly $9 billion in tax breaks to either build or expand plastic manufacturing facilities. Without sustainable alternatives being incentivized by the government, or without regulations that prioritize more sustainable materials, there’s a de facto “green tax,” Yurcisin says, that makes mass adoption of alternatives even more difficult. “Plastic remains the cheapest packaging material around, period,” he says. [Photo: Grove Collaborative] The challenges of going plastic-free Some sustainable swaps, like switching to a glass container or completely removing the plastic pump on soap dispensers, would have made their products too expensive for what most people would be willing to pay. If Grove made those changes, Yurcisin says, “we would just be serving a very small fraction of our society, and that’s not really transforming this industry. The average consumer wants to reduce their plastic waste, and so what we’re trying to do is be that partner to enable them to do that.”

There’s also an issue with performance: Plastic-free and sustainable products often need to perform better than their business-as-usual counterparts to get people on board with making the switch. Grove points to the need for more industry participation, to get suppliers on board with a plastic-free goal and to put more research and investment into scalable plastic alternatives that don’t sacrifice quality. Some plastic was just difficult to remove entirely. Yurcisin points again to the plastic pump at the top of its aluminum soap dispensers. “We can’t get that pump out of those types of products, but what we can do is have single-use plastic be our true enemy,” he says. “What we can do is educate our customers on the amount of plastic in every single product, and reward them and celebrate them when they are able to avoid plastic. And when we do ultimately have to use plastic, make sure we’re offsetting it.” (Grove says it offsets its plastic use by collecting an equivalent weight of ocean-bound plastic; it doesn’t get as granular as collecting the same type of plastic, though it’s plastic recovery service, rePurpose Global, focuses mostly on collecting low-value, flexible plastics that often can’t be recycled. Some environmental experts have suggested that plastic offsets should collect the same type of material in order to have the biggest impact. That’s an especially important practice for companies that produce plastic food wrappers, for example, which are among the most common type of trash on beaches; only collecting ocean-bound plastic bottles wouldn’t exactly offset that pollution.)

On Grove’s website, its badge system declares how much plastic is in a product; on the aluminum soap dispensers, it says they’re 95%+ plastic-free. [Photo: Grove Collaborative] Missing a sustainability goal As companies continue to set climate goals, many will surely come up short. Nestlé has backtracked on carbon neutral targets for some of its brands; Apple’s claims of being carbon neutral have been criticized as misleading. Matt Paver, COO of Carbon Responsible, has said that if a company faces such a climate goal “failure,” it should first be transparent about why, and then it should regroup and make a new realistic goal. Yurcisin thinks Grove’s customers will understand, and appreciate, that the company isn’t “hiding anything” from them by being vocal about missing its goal. “Even though we’re not hitting this goal, I’m proud of the work we’ve done,” he adds. Grove has been a Certified B Corp since 2014. It says it’s plastic-neutral because of its collection work. A third of products it sells are at least 95% plastic-free. It releases a plastic scorecard on its total plastic footprint, and started reporting a “plastic intensity metric” in its quarterly earnings reports, which measures quarter-over-quarter reductions in how much plastic is sold per $100 of revenue.