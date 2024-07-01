The Boston Marathon got a new logo, and runners are not happy

BY Henry Chandonnet3 minute read

Back in 1890, the Boston Athletic Association chose the mythical unicorn to be its symbol. Later named Spike, that unicorn saw several redesigns in the ensuing century, before eventually finding its way to prominent placement on the Boston Marathon medal. For years, Spike faced leftward, its horn jutting into the banner type of Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.). Then in early June, Spike changed course.

The B.A.A. unveiled a new logo for the Boston Marathon, and people are not happy about it. On its face, the redesign is small: Spike’s orientation is flipped, and he’s made a bit more menacing. The marathon logo, along with the new Spike, sports a fresh Bank of America sponsorship tag. Despite the small tweaks, the community response has been staggering: a recent Boston.com reader poll found 55% not liking the new logo, compared to just 14% loving it and 32% expressing indifference. Why the backlash? The B.A.A. proves just how hard it is to stay fresh (and funded) while maintaining a sprawling, legacy-minded audience. Change, for some proud marathoners, is hard.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

[Photos: B.A.A.] Small changes, big reactions The most obvious change in Spike’s design is his orientation. Where the unicorn mascot used to look left, now he looks right. The B.A.A. calls this looking “forward,” pointing towards the miles ahead. “We are looking forward, looking towards the future of the Boston Marathon, looking towards the future of running in general,” says Scott Stover, chief marketing officer at B.A.A. “Turning Spike around seemed natural as we were entering this next era.” More controversial is Spike’s “athletic jawline,” which curves into the chin where it previously ran smooth. It creates the brief illusion of muscles—which the B.A.A. says represents the “athletic and gritty nature of Boston.” Coupled with a more “determined eye,” the unicorn may just be a fiercer version of his former self. Alex Cyr, a sports journalist covering marathons, finds this change laughable.

“The unicorn looks like it went from Pony[ta] to Rapidash,” Cyr says, referencing the Pokemon evolution. “You just see a unicorn that’s gotten a lot meaner.” Stover contests the claim that Spike has gotten meaner, instead noting that they instituted these design changes to make Spike “serious and intentional.” [Photo: B.A.A.] The question of corporate branding Alongside the redesigned Spike, the new Boston Marathon logo also features a stamp of corporate marketing: the big “Bank of America” subtext, as well as the bank’s logo. While the fiercer appearance has some runners confused, the corporate branding has incited more anger.

advertisement

Just look at the Instagram comments under the announcement: “The big difference is adding Bank of America to the logo which clearly no one likes,” comments one marathoner. “Makes me less likely to bank with BoA,” comments another. Clearly, there is some ire for this emblazoned corporate sponsorship. “Bank of America is invested in helping us continue to make the Boston Marathon and all of our events greater and greater every year,” Stover says. “So we’re proud of that partnership, and it is also very standard in sports marketing for brands to be included.” This isn’t the first time the B.A.A. found themselves in hot water for the Bank of America branding. Back in April, the Boston Marathon debuted a new medal, featuring the bank’s logo on each and every medallion. The criticism was immediate.