Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

The two gig giants will pay workers a minimum of $32.50 per hour for active driving time, offer paid sick leave, and provide a stipend for health insurance, along with other benefits.

Uber and Lyft drivers in Massachusetts will now get minimum pay

[Photo: oatawa/Getty Images; Alexander Grey/Unsplash]

BY Jessica Bursztynsky1 minute read

Uber and Lyft agreed to a number of worker benefits on Thursday in order to end a lengthy legal challenge in Massachusetts over drivers’ employment status as independent contractors. 

The two gig giants will pay workers a minimum of $32.50 per hour for active driving time, offer paid sick leave, and provide a stipend for health insurance, along with other benefits, according to a release from the Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell. Uber and Lyft will also pay a combined $175 million to the state to resolve allegations that they violated wage and hour laws. A “substantial majority” of that will go to current and former drivers, the office said. 

“We’re thrilled to reach an agreement that works for everyone,” Jeremy Bird, Lyft’s executive vice president of driver experience, said in a blog post

The settlement ends what’s been a longstanding state lawsuit that recently went to trial. It’s a win for the gig companies, which have worked for years to essentially carve out a new type of employment. Gig workers would gain access to some traditional benefits, like paid sick leave, but the companies would still be able to call them independent contractors. That could help them avoid the expensive overhead costs that hiring workers as traditional employees would bring on, especially as these companies look to turn a profit. 

advertisement

“This agreement is an example of what independent, flexible work with dignity should look like in the 21st century,” Uber’s Chief Legal Officer Tony West said in a separate release. “We are thrilled to see more policymakers supporting portable benefits and innovative frameworks to improve independent work.”

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jessica Bursztynsky is a staff writer on Fast Company’s technology desk. She primarily focuses on the gig economy and other consumer internet companies, including gig workers working in extreme heatTinder’s plans to refresh the legacy app, and Uber and Lyft’s worker benefits More

Explore Topics