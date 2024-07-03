This $12.98 Walmart T-shirt could change the fashion industry

BY Elizabeth Segran5 minute read

Walmart is known for its rock bottom prices. It’s T-shirts run as low as $5 or even $3.60, going toe-to-toe with the cheapest retailers in the world, from Shein to Primark. So it’s notable that today, Walmart is opting to launch a T-shirt that is $12.98, which is more expensive than most other fast fashion retailers.

The T-shirt, which launches in time for the Fourth of July, is made by American Giant, a direct-to-consumer startup known for its commitment to ethical American manufacturing—and its premium prices. For months, the two companies have been working together to mass produce these T-shirts in the United States at a price that is affordable to the average Walmart consumer. The cotton yarns in these T-shirts are slightly thinner than those used in a typical American Giant product, but they’re made in the exact same domestic supply chain with cotton grown in farms in the Southwest, and garment sewn in factories in the Carolinas and California. This partnership is part of Walmart’s $350 billion commitment to American manufacturing through 2030, which is expected to produce 750,000 domestic jobs. And while the large scale production of clothing can bring down prices, American-made clothing will never be as cheap as clothes made the likes of Shein, which artificially drives down prices due to unethical labor practices and exploiting tax loopholes. The race to drive down the price of clothing has led to overconsumption, which accelerates climate change. It has led to many consumers seeing clothes as disposable, leading to mountains of discarded clothes in Ghana and Chile. By nudging consumers to spend a little more for domestically made products, Walmart is reversing this pattern in the fashion industry, opening the door for other budget retailers to follow suit.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

[Photo: Walmart] American Giant’s Wild Idea Bayard Winthrop launched American Giant in 2011 out of a sense of nostalgia. He remembers growing up in the 1970s, when many clothes were still made in the United States. “America was still known the world over for its clothing,” he recalls. “We had the best quality, and clothes made here were so durable, we’d wear them for decades.” But between 1990 and 2011, 80 percent of all American apparel manufacturing jobs disappeared. Clothing production moved to Asia where labor was cheaper. Fast fashion pioneers like Zara and H&M took advantage of the new clothing factories that were popping up all over China, offering lower and lower prices. Soon, the entire garment industry had to compete, forcing everyone from Old Navy to Forever 21 to Walmart to drive down prices. To cut costs, they began using cheaper, less durable materials like polyester, rather than cotton and wool. Winthrop wanted to turn back time and see if it was still possible to make high quality garments in the U.S.A. He spent years building American Giant’s supply chain, partnering with American farms to purchase cotton and investing in the few clothing factories still operating.

But the increased labor costs and higher quality raw materials also meant that the brand’s clothes are pricey. A T-shirt runs $50, and a hoodie costs $80. Still, the brand has thrived. Customers love the quality of American Giant’s products, which were rugged and durable. Winthrop isn’t satisfied with his startup’s success. He believes it’s possible to have an even bigger impact on the fashion industry, by manufacturing even more clothing locally. To do this, it would require a bigger retail partner. Walmart, turned out to be the right fit. The largest retailer in American is also on a quest to bring manufacturing back to the United States. “Our visions are so aligned,” says Winthrop. “There’s an understanding at Walmart that their customers are the very same people working in American factories.” [Photo: Walmart] Creating a $12.99 T-Shirt As Walmart’s executives began thinking about how to build out its manufacturing infrastructure, they caught wind of Winthrop and what he was trying to do at American Giant. They invited Winthrop to fly out to Walmart’s headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, to speak with a range of Walmart’s executives to better understand the obstacles to making clothes domestically.

The bottom line, Winthrop says, is scale. Part of the reason that American Giant’s clothing is so expensive is that it creates small batches of clothes in a few local factories that are able to do this kind of work. “The infrastructure in China is so sophisticated that if Walmart says it wants eight million T-shirts, there are hundreds of Chinese factories that will deliver the order in six months at whatever price Walmart picks,” he says. “That capacity doesn’t exist here. So if Walmart wants to produce clothes domestically, it has to get into the manufacturing business.” That led America’s largest retailer to partner with Winthrop’s startup to produce American Giant branded T-shirts that would be sold exclusively at Walmart stores. Winthrop helped find a network of farms that could provide the cotton, and the factories that could make the shirts. To bring down the price of a T-shirt from $50 to $12.98, American Giant used slightly lower quality cotton yarn that is a little coarser and thinner than what the brand typically makes in its products. But the most significant way to drive down the cost was for Walmart to buy very large volumes of the T-shirt. While Walmart is not disclosing exactly how many it ordered from American Giant, Winthrop says it made a very sizable order. “Supply chain partners are willing to take a lower margin if they are guaranteed revenue over time,” he says.

advertisement

The new T-shirts are now available at Walmart stores, and Winthrop says that Walmart is continuing to place orders for more shirts. And over time, Winthrop hopes Walmart will order other American Giant garments made through a domestic supply chain including trousers and jeans. [Photo: Walmart] The cost conundrum Will Walmart shoppers buy these T-shirts, especially when they can get others for a fraction of the price? $12.98 won’t break the bank, even for cash-strapped shoppers. But they’re priced two or three times more than other T-shirts on Walmart’s racks. Given Walmart’s enormous investment, it is making an effort to make the shirts sell. It is marketing them as American-made, to stir customers’ patriotic sentiments. And it is also highlighting their quality and durability, so that customers see them as good value for money.