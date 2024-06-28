BY Ashleigh Vogstad4 minute read

If podcasts sound so last decade to you, then consider this: More than 500 million people will listen to a podcast this year. That’s a lot. And it’s a tremendous opportunity even though the podcasting industry is experiencing growing pains as media business models evolve.

At Transcends Marketing, we have discovered that audio and video podcasts are a great tool for channel marketing. They create breakthrough moments in the cluttered world of digital media where so many are vying for your attention. The magic of podcasting is that it brings listeners into a conversation; it feels human. For channel marketers who are often bridging the gap between complex organizations going to market together, it’s also the perfect way to facilitate engagement around how those organizations work together to drive benefits to their joint customers. Take the podcast we produced for one of our clients, which aims to reach business owners and back-office workers in the construction vertical.

In a true channel model, the podcast interviewees are often our clients’ partners. They share their insights on the unique challenges their industry faces and how to leverage technology solutions to solve them. Real people, real problems (and real solutions). Because many small business owners in construction are often on the go—traveling to sites and spending long hours in their vehicles—podcasting was a particularly attractive channel for us to consider in this campaign. It’s a way to deliver digital content without the expectation that the target audience will be at their desks or behind screens. You may be familiar with long-form podcasting and episodes that are an hour or longer. For channel marketing, that’s often too long. For our client, we produced mini podcasts that were no more than 15 minutes each, making it easy for busy professionals to listen in between all the tasks they have on a busy day or on the short commute between job sites.

We also created smaller, snackable video highlights from the episodes—which we call “mic drop moments”—to feature on social media channels including LinkedIn and Facebook. In that way, podcasting allows us to reach two very different and important audiences: busy leaders who are willing to tune in for just a few minutes and their Gen Z employees who are accustomed to consuming snackable content on platforms such as TikTok. THOUGHT LEADERSHIP IN AN AI WORLD

We find podcasting to be a great tool for brand awareness and thought leadership in a world where there is an ever-growing abundance of content. When our clients produce thoughtful episodes with their channel partners, it establishes everyone involved as authoritative and informed. As AI-generated content becomes all the rage, this kind of thought leadership provides a unique point of view and establishes a brand voice that can set companies apart. The very human elements of listening to two people have a conversation, and perhaps share a laugh together, are a big advantage in breaking through the noise of digital spaces. The intimacy of the medium is really one of podcasting’s greatest strengths. Just like radio, podcasts draw the focus of the listener into what’s being said and who is saying it. How a person sounds can help listeners discern whether they find them trustworthy or approachable; a gentle, calm tone can go a long way toward earning credibility.

COACH CLIENTS FOR SUCCESS Some of our clients are understandably nervous about stepping up to the mic. Famous podcast hosts often have broadcast training and speak in a way that can come off as intimidating for a first-timer. However, anyone can learn how to speak on a podcast. We offer our clients coaching on how to ask succinct questions and listen without interjecting. Even if they do insert a few “umms” and “uhhs” as they speak, editing can work wonders in helping them sound like their best selves. We always do a couple of takes when we record, and after a few tries, most people naturally fall into a rhythm.

Be clear from the onset whether your podcast will include video or be voice only. You don’t need a ton of equipment to podcast, but you want to offer a quality experience, which requires investing in good sound and lighting, as well as the right studio production tools. One thing that often surprises our clients is that we shy away from scripts. Yes, we come up with a standard introduction and a signature sign-off for the episodes, and we draft a set of questions to ask the guest. But we do not hand our hosts detailed scripts, because then it sounds like they are reading one! People will tune out if you’re not speaking dynamically and with emotion, so instead, we try to capture our clients’ natural intonations and speaking styles by giving them prompts and encouraging them to speak freely. INSPIRATION TO GET STARTED