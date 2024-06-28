BY Jennifer Dixson Hoff3 minute read

Whether a student is preparing for their first career or simply a new career, there is often a skills gap between what they learn in a classroom and what they need to know on the job. Universities have spent years and many programs on closing this gap, partnering with employers, building robust internship programs, and offering exam prep courses for professions that require testing.

Another option for schools is to leverage professional education to augment their current curriculum and networking opportunities, which assists both practically and immediately in bridging the gap between education and students’ first (or second or later) careers. THE BENEFITS OF PROFESSIONAL EDUCATION Professional education has many benefits for college students. It can prepare them for a career prior to graduation. Attaining licensure prior to college graduation is a way for college students to jump-start their careers with fewer barriers to getting started. Paired with a college education, professional education can also dramatically improve the ROI and affordability of a degree program, often allowing students to earn income even prior to graduating.

For example, a lot of students are interested in becoming real estate agents. Some have gone off on their own to do this in between classes and jobs. If a university could offer a course that supports the professional learning required to start a career in a profession like real estate, it could be a boon for all involved. My company recently partnered with The University of Tulsa to bring a unique learning program to enrolled students. The experience allows students to register for a program that prepares them for professional licensure in real estate, mortgage lending, or finance through the Securities Industry Essentials (SIE) exam prior to graduation. Students enrolled in this experience are well-positioned to get off to a fast start in their careers and even begin practicing prior to graduation. This program is aligned with the university’s job placement commitment, known as the CaneCareers Job Placement Guarantee. Part of the role of any higher learning institution is to combine academic preparation with the ability to prepare students for their careers. Any learning institutions looking for more ways to create tangible bridges between learning and working may want to develop a similar program.

PARTNERSHIP CONSIDERATIONS For universities looking to partner with a professional education partner for a job preparation program, here are some questions to consider: 1. How does this program help students become more prepared for a future in the field?

As students move closer to graduation, they become more aware of and interested in the real-world application of knowledge. Putting students into real-world experiences through practical coursework and certifications is really important to give them a nudge toward what they can do after graduation. Having credentials boosts confidence as well as standout skills for students. 2. How does this program help employers find new talent in the workforce? Having specific, tangible skills that have been fostered in a supportive learning environment can really prepare students to become good employees. Employers in the workforce are looking for skills learned by experience on the job, and these can only come with work time rather than study time.

For example, real estate professionals exemplify many of the soft skills that employers say are lacking in a third of job applicants. This is why time spent working in the real estate industry can help students build their resumes and obtain relevant skills whether they enter the job market during or after college. 3. How is this program supported by the professional education partner? When choosing what to look for in a professional education partner, a university will be best positioned for a successful partnership with on-site support as well as curriculum and content to guide the program. In our case, I have made numerous visits to The University of Tulsa to meet students, talk about the employers we are connected to, and to reinforce how beneficial it is to have experiences like these prior to graduation.