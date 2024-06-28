Can better collaboration boost sustainability at an accelerated pace?

BY Nadine Mirchandani3 minute read

Today, C-suite leaders are at odds when it comes to sustainability-driven initiatives, as many are eager to prioritize near-term performance over long-term sustainability initiatives in a low-growth environment. There is a clear desire to maintain or accelerate their sustainability journey, however, it will require companies to look beyond what they can do themselves and what can be better done in collaboration and partnership with other groups.

As the urgency to address climate change intensifies, innovative partnerships and collaborations are emerging that have the potential to supercharge progress on the path to net zero emissions. Ambitious goals like those in the Paris Agreement require unprecedented cooperation across finance, industries, and nations. By breaking down silos and combining strengths, these new collaborative models can unlock solutions and drive change at an accelerated pace. ACHIEVING SUSTAINABILITY GOALS CEOs are still committed to their sustainability responsibilities. EY’s April 2024 survey of 1,200 executives globally found a majority of CEOs said they are placing more importance on sustainability issues than in the past. They recognize the real threat that extreme weather events are having on their supply chains and operations, and this pressure is expected to increase in the coming years.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

There are other short-term pressures that are delaying net-zero ambitions. The need to generate profits and free cash flow for investment in technology, especially artificial intelligence capabilities, is at the front of that queue. But leaders also have to carefully balance the competing demands from different stakeholder groups, with some more interested in short-term returns above longer-term sustainability goals. There is also a recognition that no company can achieve its sustainability goals in isolation. Greater collaboration with governments and investors is also needed. The success of the Inflation Reduction Act in the U.S. has shown how such collaborations can accelerate the sustainability agenda at a country level. Many other countries and economic blocs are looking to replicate this success. CEOs are also looking to technology and AI to provide solutions that will enable them to reach their net-zero targets. In many cases, this will require new collaborations and alternative partners in their ecosystems.

THE POWER OF COLLABORATION It is clear that the future direction is one of greater partnerships to help solve this most existential of issues. It will require new forms of collaboration to unlock the specific skills and capabilities of governments, corporations, and investors. A clear road map, with an understanding of how each group can best support particular goals, will hopefully realign capabilities and capital to generate higher returns and improve sustainable performance. Public-private partnerships represent another catalyzing force, harnessing the respective powers of government policy and market-driven innovation. This blending of regulation, investment capital, and corporate muscle aims to propel emerging breakthroughs in clean manufacturing, transportation, and beyond.

advertisement

The power of collaboration also extends to reshaping human behavior and societal systems for sustainability. Seventy-four percent of CEOs said consumer behaviors are still not aligned to sustainability goals and that businesses, government, and NGOs need to do more to create change. There also needs to be an alignment with customers and wider society, as well. The recent results from the European Union elections have been read by many as a shift away from widespread support for net zero policies. This may be an over-reading of the results, as polls have found there is still a majority supporting clear governmental action on sustainability issues. PIONEERING PARTNERSHIPS AND POSSIBILITIES