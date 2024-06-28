AI offers financial firms a hand but isn’t ready for more complex tasks

The spread of artificial intelligence-based systems offers big opportunities for financial services firms, executives say, but asset managers also face higher stakes than other consumer-facing businesses because they manage sensitive information.

For example, AI systems could be better than humans at explaining to clients why they arrived at recommendations like portfolio allocations or lending decisions, said Zack Kass, a former head of business partnerships at OpenAI. People, he said, are not good at explaining subconscious biases that could affect such decisions.

“AI should make that a ton better. The problem is, if we’re not careful, it will just make it worse,” Kass said at an investor conference staged by Morningstar this week in Chicago where the rise of AI systems was a frequent topic of discussion.

In theory, AI will simplify many routine tasks like filling out compliance forms or developing portfolios that are not so complex, leaving financial professionals more time to focus on human interactions or problems that require deeper thinking, said several investors and technology experts.