AI offers financial firms a hand but isn’t ready for more complex tasks

The spread of artificial intelligence-based systems offers big opportunities for financial services firms, executives say, but asset managers also face higher stakes than other consumer-facing businesses because they manage sensitive information.
For example, AI systems could be better than humans at explaining to clients why they arrived at recommendations like portfolio allocations or lending decisions, said Zack Kass, a former head of business partnerships at OpenAI. People, he said, are not good at explaining subconscious biases that could affect such decisions.
“AI should make that a ton better. The problem is, if we’re not careful, it will just make it worse,” Kass said at an investor conference staged by Morningstar this week in Chicago where the rise of AI systems was a frequent topic of discussion.
In theory, AI will simplify many routine tasks like filling out compliance forms or developing portfolios that are not so complex, leaving financial professionals more time to focus on human interactions or problems that require deeper thinking, said several investors and technology experts.
“There are some things that the machines could smooth over, and then a financial adviser could spend more time servicing their client,” said Karen Zaya, a Morningstar senior research analyst who follows investment managers’ use of technology.
But the depth of human interactions with AI will vary, she said. While AI-powered chatbots have become common for tasks like helping to choose an airline seat or to check a bank account balance, she said, the variables are much more complex for things like arranging investments in a retirement plan.
“I don’t think that’s on the agenda for the industry right now,” Zaya said. “All these firms we’ve spoken with are being very thoughtful and careful in how they implement these things. They want to be very considered.”