The home insurance shock hitting the housing market has landlords concerned, too

Want more stories from Lance Lambert’s ResiClub in your inbox? Subscribe to the free, daily ResiClub newsletter .

Earlier this year, a friend of mine saw the monthly home insurance and property taxes on his Fort Lauderdale, Florida, rental property, which he bought during the pandemic frenzy, increase by $500 per month. It cut his cash flow in half.

He isn’t alone: The average U.S. home insurance premium rate rose 11.3% in 2023, according to S&P Global. That was double the 6.6% increase in 2022 and far above the pre-pandemic increases in 2018 (+3.2%) and 2019 (+2.5%).

Among the landlords polled in the ResiClub-Groundfloor Housing Investor Survey conducted this month, 80% said they’re concerned about future increases in home insurance. Of those, 37% are “very concerned.”