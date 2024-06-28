Don’t want to breathe toxic air from other states? The Supreme Court says too bad

BY Kristin Toussaint4 minute read

On Thursday, the Supreme Court put the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)’s Good Neighbor plan on hold. The ruling means millions of Americans will breathe air that’s been polluted by power plants that aren’t even in their own state.

In March 2023, the EPA’s Good Neighbor Plan was finalized for 23 states; it went into effect for 11 of those states that year. Implementation in the other 12 states was paused because of temporary court orders in lower courts. Now, the plan is on hold nationwide. “When a public health standard doesn’t go into effect, that means the public health harm that it is designed to address will persist,” says Holly Bender, chief energy officer at the Sierra Club. “In this case, you have millions of people in the United States who live in areas that are unsafe to breathe. They have air pollution above levels that the Environmental Protection Agency has said is safe for human populations.” Those who live near coal-fired power plants see the stark impact that burning that fossil fuel has on human health. Coal ash can contaminate local groundwater, and people exposed to a plant’s emissions can experience a range of health impacts, including asthma, cancer, respiratory disease, cardiovascular issues like heart attacks, and even higher rates of death.

But that pollution can also travel miles away from a power plant, crossing state lines and harming residents who don’t live anywhere near where those emissions are produced. Children, the elderly, and those with underlying health conditions such as asthma are especially vulnerable. Though it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly how many people are affected by this interstate air pollution, Bender notes that the American Lung Association estimates that 130 million Americans routinely breathe unhealthy air. “That’s not a perfect overlap with the areas addressed by this particular rule, but it gives you a sense of scale,” she says. [Illustration: EPA] For states that are downwind of coal-heavy states, it can be difficult to provide residents with clean air and to meet the standards of the Clean Air Act or ozone air quality standards. New York State, for example, closed its last coal-fired power plant in 2020, and yet coal plants in nearby states including Ohio and Pennsylvania were responsible for 234 premature deaths there per year, according to a 2023 Sierra Club report. In Illinois, Cook County has among the country’s most premature deaths from coal—and Missouri’s Labadie plant, which sits more than 300 miles away, is the biggest reason why. (These are just a few examples of how pollution spreads beyond its source; toxic pollution from last year’s Ohio train derailment also stretched to 16 states, impacting 110 million Americans.)

The EPA’s Good Neighbor plan would have curbed some of that interstate pollution—specifically ozone or smog pollution from coal plants—by requiring power plants to use pollution controls that can reduce ozone emissions by more than 90%. Though that technology is widely available, Bender says, opponents claim implementing that technology would be costly, causing economic and operational harm. Three energy-producing states—Ohio, Indiana, and West Virginia—challenged the plan, along with energy companies and industry groups. Though the EPA’s Good Neighbor Plan wasn’t yet implemented in all states, even the partial implementation had notable impacts: nitrogen oxide (a precursor to ozone formation) emissions decreased 18% in states covered by the Good Neighbor Plan in 2023. In March, the EPA shared that by 2026, the rollout of this plan would “prevent 1,300 premature deaths; avoid 2,300 ER visits; cut asthma symptoms by 1.3 million cases; reduce 430,000 school absence days; [and] reduce 25,000 lost workdays.” With the Supreme Court’s decision, this plan—and its expected benefits—are now on hold nationwide. In the meantime, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia will review the plan’s merits. The Sierra Club, as well as other environmental groups, are continuing to support the EPA and advocate for the Good Neighbor Plan’s implementation. “Millions of people around the country will have to wait for clean, safe, healthy air,” Bender says.