Fast Company’s 10th annual Innovation Festival returns to NYC

Fast Company’s Innovation Festival is back in New York City this September 16-19 with a major milestone to celebrate: 10 years of convening the most influential thinkers, leaders, and creatives across industries for multiple days of dynamic programming.

The 10th annual Innovation Festival will have plenty of what our attendees have come to love: Fast Tracks (our unique spin on field trips to pioneering companies across the city); Taste of Innovation (a dinner series sampling some of the most creative restaurants the city has to offer); impactful networking opportunities; thought-provoking stage conversations; and hands-on “innovation labs” designed to have meaningful, actionable takeaways.

And to spotlight the the Innovation Festival’s 10th anniversary, we’re producing a special series of main stage conversations featuring The 10 Most Innovative People of the Past 10 Years.

Additionally, throughout the week there will be experiences and activations celebrating not only how much the world has shifted over the past decade and where it’s headed in the near and distant futures, but also Fast Company’s place in facilitating and sparking those conversations.