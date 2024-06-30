Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Jason Buechel, CEO since 2022, shares how AI is affecting customer and employee experiences in Whole Foods stores.

Whole Foods CEO: AI is going to fundamentally change every part of our business

[Photos: Natalie Kolb/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images; Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images; amtitus/Getty Images]

BY AJ Hesslong read

When I say that I have an obsessive fascination with cashiers, Jason Buechel, CEO of Whole Foods Market, laughs. He understands my niche (and admittedly nerdy) preoccupation.

Cashiers have been the target of automation for decades, long before the mass application of generative AI. The role was first disrupted by James Ritty, a saloonkeeper from Dayton, Ohio, who invented the mechanical cash register in 1879. In 1949, inventor Joe Woodland was inspired by Morse Code to create the modern barcode, which was finally widely adopted throughout the 1980s and ’90s—disrupting the cashier profession once more. Around this time, self-checkout machines were introduced into grocery stores, leading many to wonder whether cashiers would soon become irrelevant.

Of course, as anyone who has tried scanning produce or alcohol at a self-checkout machine can tell you, cashiers are in fact not irrelevant—at least not yet. 

Now Just Walk Out technology and smart shopping carts threaten to reduce the need for cashiers once more. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of cashiers is projected to decline 10% from 2022 to 2032. But still, this will leave nearly 3 million Americans working as cashiers. The question that remains is what technology these workers will be using, and how it will impact their lives. 

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

AJ Hess is a Staff Editor at Fast Company, editing and writing articles for the Work Life section. As a multimedia journalist, Hess covers the future of work, capitalism, and society through the lenses of technology, labor, and sport.  More

Explore Topics