Is the 4-day workweek really feasible? 10 CEOs and leaders weigh in on what works

With dreams of a four-day workweek buzzing online, business leaders might have seen studies that conclude that a happier team has a direct correlation to major productivity increases. But what are the logistics involved in implementing a four-day workweek?

CEOs and business leaders who have initiated this shift discuss their experiences and bring to light the possibility of a win-win situation. “Having facilitated transitions to four-day work weeks…I’ve consistently observed a marked increase in productivity and employee satisfaction,” says Alysha M. Campbell, founder and CEO of CultureShift HR. Businesses exploring this concept need to prioritize clear communication and scrappiness. As Melanie Balke, CEO of The Email Marketers, underscores, “The transition should be approached as a strategic shift, with clear communication and support to help employees adapt to the new schedule effectively.” These insights outline a roadmap for organizations considering a condensed work week. From assessing workload to shifting your mindset to minimum hours, you’ll find informed steps below to consider the transition for your own company.

Assess the workload Implementing four-day workweeks, as a concept, sounds fantastic for employees. As someone who attempted this for several months, and whose colleagues tried it too, I can confirm it merely compressed five days into four. Unless workload expectations and productivity levels are carefully reviewed, this is the trap any managerial role, even many transactional ones, will find themselves in. Customers or clients of most businesses are unlikely to align their working practices to your own, so how do you maintain service levels on the days your employees are not working? I can guarantee your HR agenda is of little interest to the commercial success of your client’s business; if anything, they may see it as a red flag and seek consistency of support from your competitors who align working days with theirs. Nick Burnett, CEO, Selph

Involve employees in pilot planning You have to make sure it makes sense for your organization—weighing financial, staffing, scheduling, quality, and customer satisfaction factors. Once you determine it could work without sacrificing any of the areas just listed, it is important to involve a diverse group of employees to help put a pilot plan together, along with leadership. Then, a set of goals and measures should be established, as well as a monitoring and evaluation step. The objective is that employees themselves can monitor and adjust accordingly, or if the pilot proves it is not a sound business step to take, they can see it for themselves. Sue Wilburn, CEO, URise Consulting, LLC

Balance flexibility with productivity When we transitioned to a four-day workweek, the impact on our team was palpable. Employees were noticeably happier, underscoring that while this approach isn’t a panacea for all workplace challenges, it significantly boosts well-being. Our environment is high-demand and high-stress, yet the additional day off each week has empowered our team to better manage these pressures. However, the transition wasn’t without its hurdles. A recurring challenge has been time management, with some team members feeling the pinch of fewer working hours to complete their tasks. Despite this, the benefits have been substantial, particularly in terms of flexibility. Parents, for example, have found the shortened week extremely beneficial, enhancing our ability to attract and retain exceptional talent that might otherwise have been beyond our reach. Furthermore, this policy has proven to be a strong retention tool, helping us keep our valued team members longer. For companies considering a shift to a four-day workweek, it’s crucial to balance the newfound flexibility with the need to maintain productivity. It might involve reevaluating and prioritizing tasks or leveraging technology to streamline processes. We started with every other Friday off.

After we moved to a full four-day workweek, we had to measure our output differently. Agencies often measure output in hours, but we had to switch to measuring in deliverables because otherwise, the four-day workweek would have seemed like a huge miss. The transition should be approached as a strategic shift, with clear communication and support to help employees adapt to the new schedule effectively. Additionally, you need to set clear expectations. For us, it is clear that if a client needs us; we have to be there as service providers, whether we’re off on Fridays or not. But 99% of the time, the team is able to fully take Fridays off. Ultimately, the goal is to foster a work environment where employees can thrive both professionally and personally, leading to a more satisfied and committed workforce. Melanie Balke, CEO, The Email Marketers

Celebrate outcomes, not hours We have found the four-day workweek to be a game-changer. It’s not just about giving employees a longer weekend; it’s a strategic move that boosts happiness, slashes stress, and even cuts down on sick days, as the 2019 Henley Business School study shows. This shift to a shorter workweek isn’t just beneficial; it’s revolutionary, making our work more focused and meaningful. For those of you leading the charge, the secret sauce is in smart experimentation and goal clarity. Shifting to a four-day week means valuing outcomes over hours—a win-win for everyone. It’s about trusting your team deeply and celebrating the results, not just the effort. Adopting a four-day workweek isn’t just a policy update; it’s a bold step towards reimagining success in our workplaces. It’s proof that when we dare to change how we view work, we unlock greater satisfaction and success. So, let’s lead with strategy, embrace innovation, and watch our teams thrive like never before.

Allison Dunn, CEO, head business & executive coach, Deliberate Directions Provide clear guidelines and support Having facilitated transitions to four-day work weeks in various organizations, I’ve consistently observed a marked increase in productivity and employee satisfaction. From these outcomes, employees tend to be more focused and driven within the compressed schedule. This has resulted in heightened efficiency across tasks, and the additional day off fosters a healthier work-life balance, reducing burnout and enhancing morale within teams. I believe companies embracing this model often find it easier to attract and retain top talent, as the flexibility offered aligns with modern workforce preferences. For companies thinking about shifting to a four-day workweek, it’s essential to provide clear guidelines, comprehensive training, and ongoing support while actively seeking feedback for continuous improvement.

Alysha M. Campbell, founder and CEO, CultureShift HR Prioritize trust and open communication Before implementing a four-day workweek within my company, I was mostly concerned about potential decreased productivity. However, six months later, it turned out that my team became more focused and efficient, appreciating the extra day for personal time. Their feedback has shown improved satisfaction, and better balance, and overall, they feel more energized and committed. For me, the key was trust, having open communication, and setting clear expectations. We had to redefine what productivity meant for us, focusing on results rather than just putting in the hours. This shift meant redefining our processes and how we prioritized daily tasks.

For companies considering the same transition, I’d suggest starting with a trial period of maybe a month. Then, collect data on productivity, employee satisfaction, and overall business outcomes. Always be open to adjustments and seek genuine feedback from your team. I believe with careful planning and good communication, it can indeed lead to a more satisfied and productive team. Bayu Prihandito, founder, psychology consultant, Life Coach for Men, Life Architekture Test and learn I shifted to a four-day work week in 2022 (before it became a trend) to embrace the benefits of solopreneurship and the work-from-anywhere approach. I started freelancing as a way to gain more time freedom, but working the same schedule as a traditional job didn’t give me the flexibility I expected.

Now in my third year on a four-day work week, I have become more frugal and strategic with my time. My work used to consume a full-time schedule because I allowed it to. I believed that because I had time to fill it, I needed to fill it. That’s no longer the case—I can handle the same workload in less time because I manage it differently. For leaders experimenting with a 4-day work week, I suggest giving it a fair test before making a permanent decision. Every change in the workplace comes with a learning curve, and the 4-day work week is no different. Allow space for failure, but also give it enough time to succeed. Alli Hill, founder and director, Fleurish Freelance

Set clear expectations We have a few team members here at Carex on a four-day workweek schedule, and it works really well! It’s helped us retain talent that wants more work-life blend and balance and attract talent that’s looking for a more flexible schedule. Our industry tends to not operate in a traditional 8-5 setting anyway, so it works really well in this hyper-connected environment. Additionally, when there is the promise of time off, it’s incredible how productive one can be in a four-day span! I’ve been on a four-day workweek schedule for almost 12 years. What’s important is setting clear expectations at the front end. What does a four-day workweek actually look like for that particular person? Are they still expected to respond to urgent matters? Can they completely tap out? Will it depend on the week? Those topics are extremely important to discuss, especially in a team environment. Theresa Balsiger, vice president of Candidate Relations, Carex Consulting Group

Combine key initiatives for transitions We have still not been able to implement a four-day workweek at our office, but we have started implementing a four-day work-from-office week, which resulted in significant boosts in productivity and employee satisfaction. With heightened motivation, our team saw a 26% productivity surge. For example, our marketing team met deadlines despite fewer hours, elevating satisfaction and reducing turnover, building stronger retention company-wide. For companies considering a transition to a four-day workweek, practical advice includes conducting pilot tests to gauge feasibility and setting clear expectations for all employees. Providing adequate training and support with tools for time management and prioritization is also crucial. Also, effectively communicate expectations and goals for the workweek, including changes in hours and communication protocols to ensure everyone understands their responsibilities and how the new model will operate. By focusing on these key areas, businesses can successfully transition while minimizing disruptions and maximizing the benefits for both employees and the organization.

Chaitsi Ahuja, founder and CEO, Brown Living Shift focus to minimum hours As a fully remote company, we have used a variation of the four-day week since we launched. We are fortunate to work in an industry where office work isn’t necessary, and we take full advantage of that. Rather than mandate what days someone works, we set a minimum number of hours to work per month. As long as staff are available for meetings, reviews, client calls, and collaboration, they can work whatever days and whatever hours they like. By offering this flexibility, we enjoy very low staff turnover and a strong willingness to work late, work longer to hit deadlines and make an extra effort when required by the business. We keep those to a minimum, of course, but staff rarely say no when we ask something of them because we rarely say no when they ask something of us.