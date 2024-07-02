One of the first stations for California’s new high-speed rail line is actually 152 years old

Renderings have just been released showing the first four stations of California’s long-planned high-speed rail system that will connect San Francisco, Los Angeles, and other cities across the state. Designed by the British architecture giant Foster and Partners with engineering from Arup, the stations are smooth and modernist portals that canopy over the rail lines like bronze tunnels. Rising dozens of feet high and stretching for hundreds more along the landscape, the station designs assert a futuristic face for a transit system many hope will usher revolutionary change in the nation’s most populous state.
But at one station, this hypermodern design is tempered by some deep historical context. In Fresno, the Central Valley city of 550,000, the new high-speed rail station is located at the same place as the city’s first train depot, originally built in 1872. The depot is being carefully rehabilitated to serve as a kind of historical front door to the new intermodal transit hub. Designated for potential future use as a hospitality and office space, the original building will sit alongside new public plazas that the California High-Speed Rail Authority hopes to be an alluring gateway to the train system, as well as a spark for economic development in Fresno’s downtown.
“It’s the original train station and it has significance for the city of Fresno in that it was their connection to the outside world before air travel, before automobile travel was so mainstream,” says Peter Birkholz, president of Page & Turnbull, the architecture firm leading the depot’s preservation and revitalization. “It’s a connection to the past. I think it rightfully makes sense for a new rail transit facility to keep some pieces of the past, and they’ve chosen to do that.”
Fresno’s is one of the first four stations that will be built for the high-speed rail system, with service expected to begin before 2030. This Central Valley segment of the system will cover 171 miles between Merced in the north and Bakersfield in the south.
Fresno’s depot is listed in the National Register of Historic Places, and its Queen Anne-style architecture recalls the steam-era of train travel that helped build many parts of the Western U.S. Though it’s been disused since the 1970s, the historic depot sits alongside a freight rail right of way that has been expanded to accommodate the new high-speed train line. Birkholz says preserving the building has been part of the plan from the early days of the project, and keeping it intact will be a unique counterpoint to the modern station facility rising nearby.
An overhead pedestrian bridge will connect the historic depot side of the train tracks with the what will be the new station’s depot, several hundred feet across the rail right-of-way. And though the new modern station will be across the tracks, Birkholz says the old station will still serve as the main entry point for the new rail line. “People getting on and off at the station in Fresno will pass right by the building,” he says.
In conjunction with new public plazas and office buildings being built around the historic depot, Birkholz says the building is being retrofitted for modern seismic and building codes to allow for it to take on a new life once the high-speed rail system is up and running. He says it’s likely to house restaurants, retail, and other hospitality uses that feed into an economic development plan for this part of the city. And even though the new station’s modern design will rise high above the two-story historic structure from the late 1800s may end up being the building most people associate with high-speed rail in Fresno.