One of the first stations for California’s new high-speed rail line is actually 152 years old

BY Nate Berg3 minute read

Renderings have just been released showing the first four stations of California’s long-planned high-speed rail system that will connect San Francisco, Los Angeles, and other cities across the state. Designed by the British architecture giant Foster and Partners with engineering from Arup, the stations are smooth and modernist portals that canopy over the rail lines like bronze tunnels. Rising dozens of feet high and stretching for hundreds more along the landscape, the station designs assert a futuristic face for a transit system many hope will usher revolutionary change in the nation’s most populous state.

But at one station, this hypermodern design is tempered by some deep historical context. In Fresno, the Central Valley city of 550,000, the new high-speed rail station is located at the same place as the city’s first train depot, originally built in 1872. The depot is being carefully rehabilitated to serve as a kind of historical front door to the new intermodal transit hub. Designated for potential future use as a hospitality and office space, the original building will sit alongside new public plazas that the California High-Speed Rail Authority hopes to be an alluring gateway to the train system, as well as a spark for economic development in Fresno’s downtown. “It’s the original train station and it has significance for the city of Fresno in that it was their connection to the outside world before air travel, before automobile travel was so mainstream,” says Peter Birkholz, president of Page & Turnbull, the architecture firm leading the depot’s preservation and revitalization. “It’s a connection to the past. I think it rightfully makes sense for a new rail transit facility to keep some pieces of the past, and they’ve chosen to do that.” [Photo: California High-Speed Rail Authority] Fresno’s is one of the first four stations that will be built for the high-speed rail system, with service expected to begin before 2030. This Central Valley segment of the system will cover 171 miles between Merced in the north and Bakersfield in the south.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

advertisement