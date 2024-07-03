Fireworks sales in the U.S. are down due to the pandemic and inflation

BY The Conversation3 minute read

It’s almost the Fourth of July—a day of parades, barbecues, and, of course, fireworks. But while parades and barbecues are still very popular, shockingly, this year fireworks are less so.

Back in 2010, about two-thirds of a pound of fireworks were lit off per person. In 2019, the year before the pandemic, the figure was three-quarters of a pound per person. During the COVID-19 pandemic, when people were stuck in their homes and social distancing was common, fireworks use shot up. This makes sense: Setting off pyrotechnics is an outdoor activity where the product instructions explicitly state people igniting them should stand far away from others. In 2021 and 2022, fireworks usage almost doubled to 1.35 pounds per American. While 2024 isn’t over yet, most of what will be blown up this Fourth of July has already been imported. Extrapolating from the amount imported so far, 2024 fireworks consumption looks set to end up back at 2010 levels of about two-thirds of a pound per person.

Why the big drop? I believe there are three reasons for the big decline. First, as already mentioned, there was the COVID-19 spike as bored people stuck at home looked for something exciting to do outside. Second, relatedly, during the pandemic many people lit fireworks because public displays were canceled. The amount of display fireworks, which are shot off only by professionals, plummeted. Today, all of the public displays are back, which reduces demand from more casual consumers. Why worry about lighting dangerous explosives when a professional can take care of it? The last reason is that, like so much else, fireworks are more expensive these days. Inflation in the U.S. has soared recently, with the prices of all kinds of goods and services rising. Fireworks are no different.

In 2021, the average import price for fireworks was $1.13 per pound, figures from the U.S. International Trade Commission show. That cheap price wasn’t available to the typical buyer – it’s the wholesale price paid for an entire tractor-trailer container, just off the ship. During the first four months of 2024, the bulk price jumped up to $1.61 per pound. This 42% price increase is more than twice the overall increase in the U.S. inflation rate. Add in rising labor costs at fireworks stands, and these three explanations make it clear why fireworks use is down since the pandemic’s peak.

Fireworks are a key part of the Fourth of July holiday, and they are often magnificent spectacles. However, if you’re shooting them off, use some common sense, especially if children are around. Each year, thousands of people in the U.S. are injured and a small number die due to fireworks. So be careful. And whether you’re lighting fireworks, watching them or just hiding from the noise, I wish you all a happy Independence Day. Jay L. Zagorsky is an associate professor of markets, public policy and law at Boston University.