How McDonald’s became the villain of the inflation story

BY Rob Walker3 minute read

Branded is a weekly column devoted to the intersection of marketing, business, design, and culture.

In the national food fight over who is to blame for inflation, the casual-dining stalwart Chili’s has a new campaign that singles out one villain in particular: fast food. A new arcade-era-style promotional game pushing a deal involving its Big Smasher burger invites players to square off against “the evil Fast Food Syndicate,” which for years has “raised burger prices and lowered quality, even on its so-called ‘value meals.’” The brands in the game are fictional, but the sentiment it’s tapping into is very real. Complaints about inflation and rising fast-food prices have been notably loud, and McDonald’s in particular has become a go-to target online. Last month, the president of McDonald’s USA, Joe Erlinger, went so far as to publish an open letter pushing back on “viral social posts and poorly sourced reports that McDonald’s has raised prices significantly beyond inflationary rates.” He denied, for example, online chatter that the average price of a Big Mac is up 100% since 2019; it’s up 21%, he said, pointing to economy-wide inflation pressures. Still, that’s a notable increase, and this week—in a sign that McDonald’s is taking the gripes seriously—it rolled out a new limited time $5 meal deal (joining a number of fast-food competitors offering value promotions). In addition, the chain announced new promotions tied to its app, most notably a Free Fries Friday offer running through the end of the year. Even this has been met with some skepticism: On social media, Mickey D critics argue that the company only wants to lure in-app users to collect data, and perhaps eventually implement a surge pricing scheme. This is largely speculation—McDonald’s declined to comment to Fast Company, but there’s certainly no evidence of concrete dynamic pricing plans. In any case, it may be an indicator of the fast-food public’s mood shift.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

As one of the world’s most ubiquitous brands, it’s no surprise that McDonald’s is always a primary focus in almost any critique of the fast-food category. And for the past year, the burger giant has been dogged by viral anecdotes of surprisingly high prices at some specific franchises—a $17.59 Big Mac meal, $5.69 for hash browns, and so on. Still, well into 2023, the company seemed able to shrug off such tales because it was among those whose customers were apparently willing to absorb higher prices; in the first quarter that year, same-store sales rose a robust 12%. More recently, that’s changed. In a May survey of 2,000 consumers conducted by LendingTree, 65% said they’d been “shocked” by a high fast-food bill in the past six months. Nearly 80% consider fast food a “luxury,” and 62% say they’re eating it less. (Notably, 78% say they are concerned about the potential for surge pricing.) A separate Axios Harris poll, also from May, found trust scores for big quick-service brands including McDonald’s had fallen, and chalked up the dip largely to higher prices and/or “shrinkflation” (that is, smaller portions). Even before announcing its new value meals, McDonald’s acknowledged that—while some of the claims about cost hikes were overblown—it needed to focus on price and value to win over lower-income consumers who had shifted to eating at home. “I’ve been in our restaurants. I’ve sat in focus groups,” Erlinger said on the Today show, touting the new deals. “Our customers are telling us that they are really stretched.”But as the Chili’s campaign hints, that’s not the only challenge posed for McDonald’s by its unwelcome turn as an alleged inflation villain. Chili’s targeting of the “Evil Fast Food Syndicate” didn’t come out of thin air. Its burger deal is aimed squarely at disgruntled fast-food customers; so is a $9.99 burger deal from Applebee’s. Olive Garden and other such chains seem to collectively sense an opportunity—partly because they offer a better experience for the money, and their prices have risen less than those in the fast-food category. “We turned up the heat on fast food,” Chili’s marketing chief said in a statement, noting that its Smasher Burger deal is year-round, not a one-off. And as the CEO of Applebee’s added, its burger deal isn’t something you “eat in a bag out of your car.”