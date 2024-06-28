How Yorgos Lanthimos designed ‘Kinds of Kindness’ to have an off-kilter reality

BY Saleah Blancaflor6 minute read

Less than a year after Poor Things, director Yorgos Lanthimos is back with another visually rich film. In Kinds of Kindness, which opened in select theaters last week and expands nationwide this week, Lanthimos created what he calls a “triptych fable,” consisting of three distinct but loosely connected stories.

The anthology film stars Emma Stone—fresh off her Best Actress win at the Oscars—Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Joe Alwyn, Hong Chau, and Mamoudou Athie, all of whom portray different characters in each story. [Photo: Searchlight Pictures] Set in the present day, the film was shot in New Orleans, though Lanthimos said the city is intentionally meant to be unspecified. “We chose New Orleans because it provided us with a very particular and unique atmosphere,” Lanthimos tells Fast Company. “But at the same time, it wasn’t a film that we didn’t necessarily want to set there. We didn’t want it to be obvious.” Lanthimos worked closely with production designer Anthony Gasparro, who previously worked on films like A24’s First Cow and Showing Up, to create the film’s setting and aesthetic. The film’s visuals play a major part in conveying the themes of absurdity and surrealism. What results is an eerie, modern day allegory that explores the themes of power, love, and obsession.

Kinds of Kindness is a departure from Lanthimos’ last two projects, The Favourite and Poor Things, both period films known for their extravagant and grandiose set pieces, with the latter winning the best production design award at the Oscars. Gasparro said when Lanthimos reached out to him, the filmmaker was adamant about going back to making films that felt like his earlier works like Dogtooth, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, and The Lobster, which are more rooted in reality. “That was great for me to hear because that was the kind of world I like to work in,” Gasparro says.

Yorgos Lanthimos (right) and Jesse Plemons. [Photo: Searchlight Pictures] Act one In the first story, “The Death of R.M.F.,” the protagonist is Robert Fletcher (Jesse Plemons), a man whose every move in life is controlled by his boss, Raymond (Willem Dafoe), from what he wears to what he eats. Raymond is so ingrained into Robert’s life that he orders him to complete outlandish—and illegal—tasks. Later, Rita (Emma Stone) mysteriously enters Raymond’s life and is suspected to be one of Raymond’s new “employees.” The houses of each character paint a full picture of their lives. Gasparro says a lot of thought and effort was put into exactly what each of their homes were supposed to look like. “We tried to find an austere, modern, imposing house, initially for Raymond’s house,” Gasparro said. “Naively, I came to realize that that doesn’t really exist in New Orleans.”



While he was able to find a few by Albert Ledner, an architect known for his organic and modern style, the homeowners didn’t give them permission to film on their property. Eventually, Gasparro pivoted toward the manor-style house seen in the film. Gasparro said for Robert’s home, he wanted it to feel like the houses—and everything inside from the furniture to the artwork—were chosen by the character of Raymond himself.

“[Robert’s] was a bonkers house off a defunct golf course,” Gasparro said. “Yorgos saw the beauty in that one. At first, I was like, ‘I can’t believe you want to shoot in this house’ and I eventually came around to see its brilliance.” For Rita’s home, he wanted the house to feel like it came from a showroom with everything perfectly picked out. “It almost feels like this house just came out of a box,” Gasparro says. “It speaks to who she was as this instantaneous character that comes in and takes over where Robert had once been involved with Raymond.”

Gasparro said he feels as though the first story’s multiple settings was a way to give audiences a hint of what’s to come in the film. “It sets the tone up for what the first story was about, and what the rest of the movie was going to kind of be about,” he says. “These strange decisions get made and contribute to this sense of tainted or tweaked realism.” (From L-R): DP Robbie Ryan, AD Hayley Williams and Yorgos Lanthimos. [Photo: Searchlight Pictures] Act two In the second story, “R.M.F is Flying,” the story stars Plemons once again, but this time he plays Daniel, a cop who suspects that his wife Liz, played by Stone, is an imposter after she goes missing at sea for a few weeks. The standout setting in that story is the couple’s house, a simple white house with wooden fixtures and stained glass windows.

“It almost felt like a cabin and felt very different to the rest of the story,” Lanthimos says. “So when we saw that house, I was excited to get in there and start filming. It had lovely lights and these big windows and the texture of wood everywhere. It was a lived-in house and quite particular. Again, it felt like the appropriate differentiation between the characters in the other stories.” Margaret Qualley (left) and Yorgos Lanthimos. [Photo: Searchlight Pictures] Act three In the film’s final story, “R.M.F Eats a Sandwich,” Emily and Andrew (Stone and Plemons) are two cult members who are tasked with searching for a woman who has the ability to bring the dead back to life in order to bring her back to the cult leaders (Dafoe and Chai). A morgue, rustic diner, motel and lake house that serves as the compound for an illusive cult are just some of the various settings. Despite it being the final story, Lanthimos and Gasparro said it was the first location they found before filming.

“It was very important to find the appropriate lake house,” Lanthimos adds. “That was the most challenging location to find, so when we discovered that location, the rest of it fell in place. By having that as a starting point, we started to discuss how we’re going to differentiate the locations in the other stories and how they would feel different, but at the same time, part of the same film.” “The lake house is my favorite because I love the aesthetic,” Gasparro says. “This is the perfect place for the commune to take over. What I loved about it was that it looked like this nouveau riche house, and I even created a backstory where (Willem and Hong’s characters) somehow hastily left for some illegal activity they were up to and they come in, take over, and create this cult and install these military barracks.” While everything eventually came together, Lanthimos admits that making this film and creating three different worlds made for a challenging workload because the locations, costumes, and everything else needed to be precise.