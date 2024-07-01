The Supreme Court just ducked a major decision in its social media ‘censorship’ cases

In a unanimous opinion Monday, the Supreme Court declined to rule on the constitutionality of laws in Florida and Texas that would require online platforms to publish political speech they would otherwise remove. While the justices declined to rule on the merits—instead vacating the lower courts’ rulings and sending both cases back to the lower courts for review—they agreed that government efforts to control what online platforms publish represents a threat to those platforms’ First Amendment rights.

“On the spectrum of dangers to free expression, there are few greater than allowing the government to change the speech of private actors in order to achieve its own conception of speech nirvana,” Justice Elena Kagan wrote in a majority opinion. Justice Kagan was joined in her opinion by Chief Justice John Roberts, as well as justices Sonia Sotomayor, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. The remaining four justices wrote or joined concurring opinions.

While the Court did not deliver an overt win to either side, the two tech advocacy groups that brought the case, NetChoice and the Computer & Communications Industry Association, hailed the decision as a victory, all the same. “As our cases head back to the lower courts for consideration, the Supreme Court agreed with all our First Amendment arguments,” Chris Marchese, director of the NetChoice Litigation Center, wrote in a statement. “Free speech is a cornerstone of our republic.”

The cases—NetChoice v. Moody and NetChoice v. Paxton—hinge on two related laws that were passed in 2021. Florida’s law, S.B. 7072, prohibits tech platforms from, among other things, deplatforming political candidates and would subject them to extensive disclosure requirements. Texas’s law, meanwhile, H.B. 20, prevents platforms from moderating content based on the speaker’s viewpoint. In earlier rulings, the Fifth Circuit appeals court had upheld the Texas law, while the Eleventh Circuit struck down the Florida law, creating a split in the courts, which both sides in the cases were counting on the Supreme Court to resolve.