We’re sending way too many emails—and it’s hurting the planet

When I first paid for Google One’s storage upgrade in March 2019, I never imagined I’d actually hit the limit of that new tier. The upgrade increases the available storage across your Google account from 15GB to 100GB; at the time, my Gmail accounted for just 14.5GB.

The idea that I’d add tens more gigabytes of digital detritus to my Google account and would ever have to consider the next step up—a 200GB offer at around twice the monthly fee—seemed laughable.

Yet my inbox has in fact grown even more unmanageable (I have 390,921 unread emails at the time of this writing, many of which are poorly targeted PR spam), and sure enough, earlier this month an orange bar appeared atop my Gmail landing page warning me that I was approaching 90% data capacity.

Rather than reach for my wallet, I turned to Google’s own cleanup processes, which allow you to pinpoint the worst offenders. I found that while a WhatsApp backup to my Google Drive had taken up around 1% of my total storage, the blame lay almost solely with Gmail: With the exception of around 0.4GB of Google Drive usage, the entire storage allocation was taken up by emails.