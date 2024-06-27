Webtoon IPO: Stock price will be closely watched today as comics platform debuts on Nasdaq

The latest tech company to go public is Los Angeles-based Webtoon Entertainment , a platform for content creators who make and sell digital comic books and manga. Here’s what you need to about Webtoon and its initial public offering.

What is Webtoon?

Webtoon Entertainment is a digital platform for content creators. The company allows comic book and manga artists to publish their work on the platform to reach audiences around the world.

Webtoon was founded in 2005 by its current CEO, Junkoo Kim, when he was working for South Korean technology giant Naver Corporation, which owns the majority of Webtoon. After the IPO, Naver will own over 60% of the shares in Webtoon and Japan’s LY Corporation will own about 25% of them, according to Bloomberg (via Yahoo Finance).

Besides offering Webtoon Originals and creator-owned series to readers, the platform has also seen its comics and manga receive adaptations on streamers such as Netflix, Prime Video, and Crunchyroll.