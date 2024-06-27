A big privacy law is moving through Congress. So why do privacy hawks hate it?

Update: Hours after this story was published on Thursday, the House Energy & Commerce Committee scrapped plans to markup the American Privacy Rights Act. Opponents of the bill said they would continue pushing for revisions before the committee takes up the bill again.

Privacy legislation is the white whale of American politics, at once obsessively sought after, and frustratingly out of reach. A bipartisan, bicameral bill called the American Privacy Rights Act, which is being considered by the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Thursday, promised to change that. The bill would give people the ability to access and delete data collected on them, limit the amount of data that can be collected on people in the first place, and include new requirements for data brokers.

And yet, despite its potential to overhaul some aspects of internet privacy, a new version of the bill has provoked an outpouring of opposition from all corners of the privacy and civil rights community, including groups like the ACLU, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, and the Center for Democracy and Technology. The latest draft of the bill, opponents argue, has been disastrously watered down and would roll back data protections that states across the country have already put in place.

At the core of critics’ concerns is that the draft no longer includes a key anti-discrimination provision that would bar any entity covered under the law from collecting, processing, retaining, or transferring certain data in a way that would enable discrimination on the basis of people’s age, race, religion, or other protected characteristics. Such anti-discrimination provisions have become table stakes for any major piece of privacy legislation of the last several years, including a similar proposal that cleared this same House committee handily in 2022.