Dopamine and brands—what’s the connection?

BY Larraine Segil

At the Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA), we enable high-level women to mentor each other so that each leader can achieve personal and professional happiness through sisterhood. As the nonprofit organization’s founder, chair, and CEO, I am honored to interview and share insights from some of the thought leaders participating in our peer-to-peer mentoring.

Today I talk with Kim Kopetz, president and CEO of The Opus Group. With over 20 years of global brand and event marketing experience, she actively builds and optimizes teams across an award-winning network of event and experience agencies, including Opus Agency, MAS, TENCUE, and Verve. Larraine Segil: Tell me about your professional background. Kim Kopetz: For over 16 years, I’ve called The Opus Group home. I started out as an event manager, collaborating with amazing brands like Adobe, Cisco, and Microsoft. Before that, I spent a few years working in events at Intel and Nike. Now, as president and CEO, I lead our agency network in helping to craft compelling and engaging events and experiences for our clients and their audiences.

What’s the biggest challenge with keeping audiences engaged in today’s marketing landscape? Everything’s bite-sized now, right? Micro-content, shorter attention spans—it’s all part of this “dopamine culture” we’re living in, as Ted Gioia talks about in his essay, “The State of the Culture, 2024.” People crave instant gratification and experiences that give them a quick emotional payoff. But the good news is, this behavior can also build loyalty and deeper connection with brands, especially if we reward them for engaging. How can businesses leverage dopamine culture to enhance brand experiences?

We can totally redesign brand experiences to tap into this. From content marketing and employee comms to customer support and website design, every touchpoint can be a chance to create a dopamine rush for our audience. At The Opus Group, we’re constantly brainstorming new and exciting ways to curate these “dopamine moments.” Easter eggs, quick wins, surprise and delight moments, social proof—these are all strategies we use. Can you explain Easter egg marketing? Think Taylor Swift. She’s a master at teasing new releases and announcements through hidden clues on social media and in her music videos. Brands can do the same! We can embed discount codes in captions, plant bonus content in online communities, or hide exclusive offers in blog posts. We can even get creative and put clues in video content for audiences to find. This element of surprise and discovery triggers a dopamine rush and keeps people engaged in the hunt.

How do quick wins contribute to brand engagement? Gamification is a very powerful tool! An easy method is to incorporate quizzes and mini-games in websites or mobile apps. When users win, they get a sense of accomplishment and a quick dopamine hit associated with our brand. Companies like AWS and Salesforce use these strategies on their community platforms. Users log in, interact with content, and earn points and badges. The brands can boost engagement, and capture data to learn what messages or products are resonating, and users are rewarded. It’s a win-win! What role does surprise and delight play in building brand loyalty?

There’s nothing quite like a surprise or a delight moment to build brand love. Whether it’s exclusive perks for loyal customers or a personalized thank you note, these unexpected interactions create a positive emotional response. Chewy is a great example—they send handwritten cards, flowers, even pet portraits when a customer’s furry friend reaches a milestone. It creates lifelong customers and fuels social sharing. People love sharing these viral stories online. How can brands use social proof to enhance audience engagement? Testimonials, case studies, user-generated content—these are all ways to showcase the positive experiences our customers have had. We can turn our customers into micro-influencers by letting them share how our brand has benefitted them in authentic ways. Seeing themselves reflected in these positive stories creates a sense of community and belonging for our audience, which leads to a social validation dopamine boost.

What is the significance of offering ultra exclusivity? In a world of constant access, everyone craves unique experiences. We can invest in exclusive VIP experiences at events like SXSW, Coachella, or sports championships. We can offer premium content for a limited audience, or even experiment with loyalty programs that reward customers with cryptocurrency for their next purchase. These exclusive offerings become a dopamine rush for those who have access, and a source of FOMO (fear of missing out) for those who don’t. How do these strategies transform marketing into meaningful experiences for audiences?