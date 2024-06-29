Verizon’s new CMO Leslie Berland wants to make sure you can hear the brand now

When Verizon’s former chief marketing officer, Diego Scotti, left the company last May after almost nine years, the company needed to find a marketer who could match his penchant for big creative swings, but also allow the brand to more effectively utilize its data and research. It appears to have found that in Leslie Berland, who joined as CMO in January , after impactful stops at Peloton and Twitter.

One of the first pieces of creative to launch on Berland’s watch was Verizon’s Super Bowl campaign with Beyoncé, who effectively used it to launch her new album, garnering it the most engagement of any ad in the big game.

Now Berland and Verizon have announced the company’s first rebrand in nine years, including a new logo and brand campaign that aims to boost people’s perception of Verizon’s role in our digital lives.

In her first interview since becoming CMO, Berland breaks down the strategy behind the rebrand, how her team is tapping into the brand’s complexity, and where she plans to take it next.