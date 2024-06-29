6 tips to stay on track with your investing goals after losing a job 

If you’ve been laid off, furloughed, or needed to take unpaid time off to take care of yourself or a family member, it can be easy to let your good financial habits fall to the wayside. After losing a job, when you’re in economic survival mode , who can make the effort to think about investing for the future?

But your loss of income doesn’t have to derail your financial plans. You can prioritize getting back on your feet while also protecting your financial future. Here’s how you can keep your investments humming along even when your career sputters to a temporary halt.

Apply for unemployment

Unemployment benefits can help you make ends meet until your next job comes along, but surprisingly, only about 25% of unemployed workers take advantage of these benefits. This is despite the fact that full-time employers are required to pay into the federal and state unemployment insurance programs via taxes. Researchers believe the reason so few recently unemployed workers don’t apply for their unemployment benefits is because they believe they are not eligible for them.

Your state of residence is strongly correlated with how many unemployed people apply for benefits since the eligibility requirements vary from state to state. But if you have lost your job through no fault of your own, it is worthwhile applying for benefits through your state’s unemployment insurance office. In most states, benefits last for up to 26 weeks, and though the amount of your weekly benefit may be relatively low compared to your previous paycheck, unemployment insurance benefits can help you stretch your savings much further.