The rooms in this British Columbia hospital were designed to accommodate ritual burning. Here’s why

Canada’s history, like that of the United States, is fraught with the mistreatment of Indigenous peoples. This is especially true in terms of medical care, as Canada is still reconciling a legacy of so-called “Indian hospitals” that were racially segregated and provided native peoples with poor care.

Many of these hospitals were closed or torn down in the 1980s. Now, one of those locations in British Columbia has been torn down and will be replaced by the Cowichan District Hospital. Opening in 2026, it aims to establish a new model for culturally inclusive healthcare design. The hospital will be on Vancouver Island, where First Nations peoples make up 12% of the population. Over two years, ZGF and Parkin Architects met with representatives from the Cowichan Tribes to learn more about what Indigenous peoples wanted from the hospital experience. The resulting project took these recommendations into account, including hiring more Indigenous staff, offering trauma-informed care, and creating more inclusive spaces. But perhaps most significantly, the hospital rooms will support Indigenous healing customs on a scale not seen before. They’ll accommodate “ritual smudging or burning.” This is the practice of burning herbs or incense or having a small flame during times of illness or death. In Canada today, healthcare policies require that at least one room in a hospital be equipped for Indigenous healing practices, but the new hospital boasts 185 rooms able to support ritual smudging or burning. Kyle Basilius, principal architect on the project, says it’s “a step in the right direction,” noting that the project will show the “representation, culturally safe design, and innovation we can continue to implement in healthcare facilities to right the wrongs of the past—at least in the design space.”

[Photo: Cowichan District Hospital] The History of Indian Hospitals To understand how significant these design choices are, it’s important to understand the history of Indian hospitals. In Canada during the 20th century, racially segregated Indian hospitals were created to treat First Nations and Inuit peoples. These hospitals were justified as a means to provide better healthcare outcomes for those populations during times of high tuberculosis rates. But in reality, the hospitals contributed significantly to their suffering. Indian hospitals often used treatments that weren’t common practice elsewhere. Deeming Indigenous peoples unable to manage their illnesses at home, for example, hospital staff often used painful and invasive surgeries, sometimes even medically experimenting on patients without their consent. Despite the terrible treatment, some patients were forced to stay. In 1953, a Canadian law made it criminal for Indigenous peoples to refuse healthcare or leave a hospital before discharge. As a result, police arrested patients and returned them to the Indian hospitals if they tried to leave. Other injustices were also committed, like hospitals refusing to return deceased patients to their families or burying bodies in unmarked graves. Most of these hospitals closed or were converted into primary care clinics in the 1970s and ‘80s.

[Photo: Cowichan District Hospital] Lingering Trauma Unsurprisingly, many Indigenous community members today still feel a deep skepticism of the Canadian healthcare system. A 2022 study by the Aboriginal Health and Wellness Centre in Winnipeg showed that Indigenous nations often feel discriminated against at Canadian hospitals, or feel a sense of mistrust about the healthcare system generally. This can lead to worse health outcomes, as patients are reticent to go to the hospital, according to Dr. Pat Gallagher of Island Health, a healthcare system for Vancouver Island, the islands in the Salish Sea, and the Johnstone Strait. The Cowichan District Hospital aims to address these problems. “Vancouver Island hospitals became tainted by the stain of the Indian hospitals,” says Dr. Gallagher. “So, when we looked to replace the hospital, we wanted to make it more welcoming to overcome the stigma. It’s very important for us to provide a building that Indigenous peoples can come to at an earlier stage of whatever illness they have.” The new hospital’s design elements include a focus on aesthetics—like timber framing, a mainstay in ceremonial longhouses—but there are also many crucial changes in functionality.

A Culturally Inclusive Healthcare Design [Photo: Cowichan District Hospital] Burning and smudging customs are common in Indigenous beliefs surrounding healing, but Cowichan’s design originally called for just one room to be equipped for these traditions. Parkin Architects felt that they could do better and designed 185 instead, so patients wouldn’t need to leave the comfort of their own rooms to perform their customs. Architects worked with mechanical engineers to make sure each room could accommodate independent smoke systems. All a patient must do is let the nurse know that they’d like to complete burning or smudging practices. From a computer, operations then turns off the smoke detectors in that room. According to Dr. Gallagher, the team negotiated with the fire marshal to allow smoke detectors to be turned off for less than 60 minutes; both parties agreed this would ensure the safety of the entire building. The team made certain that the smoke from the room wouldn’t impact the health or safety of anyone in the hospital. “Oxygen is built into the pipes in the wall, so there are no exposed tanks, no risks for explosion or harm,” says Basilius. How the hospital circulates its indoor air will be different too. Instead of the standard of using about one-third outdoor air and two-thirds recirculated air, the new building will use 100% outdoor air, according to Meagan Webb, the mechanical engineer on the project. This will help disperse the smoke from the burning and smudging ceremonies more quickly.