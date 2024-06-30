Why luck is the ‘great equalizer’ for people with bachelor’s degrees

The idea that a college degree levels the playing field for students of different socioeconomic classes has been bolstered in recent years. Research from 2011 and 2017, for example, found that earning a bachelor’s degree helped students from less advantaged backgrounds do as well as their better-off peers .

Jessi Streib, a sociology professor at Duke University, was skeptical. According to other research, everything associated with landing a good job—professional networks, high GPAs, internships, status symbols—is unequally distributed by class. To find out whether college is the “great equalizer,” or whether more is at play than a bachelor’s degree, Streib interviewed 62 students at a public university who were majoring in business—the most popular major. She also chatted with 80 hiring agents and formally interviewed many more employers. Here, she shares her findings.

Based on your research, is college the ‘great equalizer’?

College helps, but widespread employment practices that keep salary information hidden seemed to play a larger role for the students I interviewed. Prospective employers in that job market frequently hide key information, such as salary range and a detailed job description, that would help graduating students decide what jobs to apply for. The information is often not provided until a job offer is made.

In addition, employers regularly offer graduating students different amounts to do similar jobs, so it’s hard for the soon-to-be grads to develop a general idea about what they should be paid for the type of work they want to do. Salary information found on websites such as Glassdoor is often unreliable. Because of this, graduating students whose parents have different levels of education—one facet of socioeconomic status—must guess where to apply to get ahead. That makes luck the “great equalizer” for people with bachelor’s degrees.