Does having more women in VC circles lead to more funding for woman-led businesses? No, says new study

Venture capital plays an important role in helping new businesses get off the ground. The field also has a stubborn gender gap.
More than four in five partners at U.S.-based venture capital firms are men, surveys and research show. Perhaps relatedly, VC firms overwhelmingly direct their funds to man-led businesses: In 2023, only about one in four VC funds were allocated to woman-led companies, according to Crunchbase data.
Advocates for gender equity have long called for firms to have more female senior venture capitalists on their teams. The idea is that having more women making investment decisions will translate into more funding for woman-led businesses.
As a professor of entrepreneurship, I wondered whether the facts supported this idea. So my coauthors and I analyzed funding decisions from more than 150 midsize and large U.S.-based VC firms over eight years.
When women don’t support women
What we found surprised us: Firms whose decision-making groups included more female senior venture capitalists offered less funding to woman-led businesses. Every additional senior female venture capitalist in a firm’s decision-making group was linked to a 0.46% decline in the proportion of newly funded woman-led businesses in its investment portfolio.
Since the average funding round in our sample was $5.4 million, that suggests adding one extra female senior venture capitalist into a VC decision-making group translates into woman-led businesses receiving about $25,000 less funding.
To be clear, my team isn’t saying that individual female venture capitalists are to blame for this state of affairs. Our work was not aimed at assigning personal responsibility. We simply found that having more women in VC decision-making circles was associated with less funding of woman-led businesses.