Do presidential debates change anyone’s mind? What the research says as Biden and Trump face off

Will Thursday’s presidential debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump sway any voters? It’s not likely, experts say, but that doesn’t mean there’s no reason to tune in.

“Historically, debates have not changed the course of campaigns very much. Even when there was a consensus as to who won a debate, it mattered little in the long run,” says Robert S. Erikson, a professor of political science at Columbia University. “Voters rarely change teams, even when their team has a bad day.” Even so, this debate is unique mainly because it features, for the first time in living memory, a sitting president squaring off against his predecessor. Voters have seen what both candidates can and will do with the presidency. At this point, policy positions are staked out, opinions are formed, and allegiances are solidified. So, for many Americans, tuning into the debate may hinge on the hopes that one of the candidates will do something truly unconventional. Ultimately, it could be a “waste of time,” in the words of Hillary Clinton. But it’s also worth asking: Why is this debate so unlikely to change anyone’s mind?

Why we don’t change our minds The evidence is clear. Many studies have shown that once we stake out a position or form an opinion, we are, under most circumstances, unwilling to change our minds. We’re more or less hardwired to form entrenched positions, which starts very early in our lives. “We enter this world with a blank slate, without any preconceived opinions or beliefs,” says Keith M. Bellizzi, a professor of gerontology, human development, and family sciences at the University of Connecticut, who’s previously written on the topic. “How we see and interact with the world (our worldview) is influenced by our childhood experiences, parents and family, culture, and religion. One’s worldview continues to develop as a teenager and young adult through the influence of school, peer relationships, and increasingly through social media exposure.” Bellizzi says that our core beliefs are essentially solidified by the time we reach age 30. After that? We can and do still change our minds, but it’s more difficult because there are shifts that must align with our personal and political identities. It becomes less about weighing the evidence and facts in front of us and more about protecting our identities.

It’s deeply ingrained in our DNA, too. “This has been true for thousands of years,” says David McRaney, the author of How Minds Change: The Surprising Science of Belief, Opinion, and Persuasion. “It’s not an indication that politics has reached a certain point; this is how it’s always worked,” he says. McRaney says that voters will be watching this debate primarily for one reason: They want confirmation that they’re on “the right side,” thus reinforcing the personal and political identity that they’ve created for themselves.

“The confirmation that they’re looking for is that they’re smart, ethical, moral people,” he says, and “they’re going to get that confirmation no matter what happens—you’re going to see what you expect to see.” In other words, voters are tuning in for affirmation—and even if something bonkers happens during the debate, supporters of either candidate are likely to see it as a reflection of strength for their chosen side. “We’ll use our reasoning powers to reach the conclusion that we’re motivated to reach,” McRaney says. Can we learn to be open-minded? Though we’re still basically hardwired to stay entrenched in our beliefs, we can and do change our minds. McRaney notes, as an example, that there has been a massive and unprecedented change in public opinion surrounding same-sex marriage in recent decades—Gallup data shows that in 2000, only around 35% of Americans supported same-sex marriage, while 69% do now.

Another recent example is attitudes toward vaccines. “It went from being a neutral topic, like fruit bats or volcanoes, to a signal,” McRaney says. “It started to indicate which side you leaned on, where your politics were. It was a way to demonstrate to your in-group that you were a good member. People would rather die than be ostracized or shamed or embarrassed.” Remaining in good social standing with our peers is another reason we’re unwilling to signal a change in our thinking. We don’t want to rock the boat and invite exclusion. However, that doesn’t mean we can’t be reasonable and try to be more open-minded. If we want to be more open to changing our minds, Belizzi says that “recognizing we all have cognitive biases that influence our beliefs and opinions is a good first step.” There’s also an actual physical reaction that can cloud our judgment when faced with information we don’t like or agree with. Recognizing that and taking steps to counter it can help.

“A reaction comes from part of your brain, the amygdala, that regulates emotion. When your amygdala becomes stimulated under threat, your body releases cortisol, which can hijack your rational thought processes, reason, and logic,” Belizzi explains. “Being able to press pause, take some deep breaths, and come back to the discussion the following day allows one to respond by using the executive function part of the brain.” Finally, if you find yourself debating your preferred candidate’s performance on Friday morning and hope to change someone else’s mind, there are ways to do it—just don’t call them stupid, ignorant, or a fascist. “Emphasize our shared values and experience first,” Bellizzi says. “Start with what we have in common before attempting to change someone’s mind on politically constructed and motivated issues.”