Mattel will make 80% of its games color-blind accessible by the end of the year

The toymaker announced this week that 80% of its global games portfolio will be color-blind accessible by the end of the year, a figure it says will reach 90% by the end of 2025.

For Uno, that means cards will have symbols in addition to colors and numbers (square for blue, circle for red, diamond for yellow, and triangle for green) so players can tell which color the card is without actually seeing the color itself. Blokus, a strategy board game, will add in patterns to differentiate colored game pieces. Mattel will also update Dos, Phase 10, Skip-Bo, and Ker Plunk by the end of the year.

[Photo: Mattel]

Accessibility in analog games is playing catch-up to video games, which are required by law to be accessibly designed. A 2019 update to the 21st Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act mandates that video games have voice-over and electronic messaging options for players who are hard of hearing, though the World Institute on Disability says video games still have a way to go before they’re fully accessible.