Presidential debate 2024: How to watch CNN Biden-Trump event live for free without cable

BY Shannon Cudd2 minute read

Don’t adjust your screens. Although the candidates are the same as in 2020, the first presidential debate of 2024 is breaking decades of tradition with a single network taking charge for the first time ever. CNN is calling the shots tonight (Thursday, June 27) at 9 p.m. ET.

Beyond breaking precedent, the close polls mean that this debate has the potential to make an impact. Here’s what you need to know and how to tune in. How did we get here? In May, President Joe Biden’s campaign sent a letter to the Commission on Presidential Debates. This organization had been sponsoring general-election debates since 1987. President Biden wanted two debates—the first of which to be earlier in the campaign season—and wanted a different format. CNN, and presumably many other networks, saw an opening and submitted a proposal. Just hours later, the Biden campaign accepted CNN’s bid and challenged Republican front-runner Donald Trump. Just before lunchtime, Trump accepted. CNN announced the event would take place in its Atlanta studios. The same day, ABC announced it would host a second debate in September.

What is the format of the 2024 presidential debates? The debates will be 90 minutes long with two commercial breaks, each lasting three and a half minutes. This is the first time that a presidential debate will have ad breaks. CNN journalists Dana Bash and Jake Tapper will moderate and keep things on track. Candidates will be given a pen, paper, and a bottle of water. Their mics will be muted unless it is their turn to speak. There will be no live audience. The order of closing statements and podium arrangements were left to a coin toss. President Biden won and picked the podium on the right. This means Trump will have the last word.

The pressure is on CNN Even if the network is playing it cool, CNN is under enormous pressure to pull this night off without a hitch. With full control over everything from sets to camera angles, the power position means there is no one else to blame if something goes wrong. CNN is embracing this and slapping its logo on every version of the broadcast, which will be simulcast by other major TV and cable networks. CNN has something to prove after a Town Hall with Trump held in May of 2023. The former president told almost too many lies to count, disregarded the rules, and railroaded the moderator, Kaitlan Collins. At one point he called Collins a “nasty person” when she tried to correct the record and keep him on track.

Where can I watch or stream the presidential debate live? If you are a traditional cable subscriber, you can catch the Biden-Trump debate on CNN, the host network. CNN’s cable news competitors will also be simulcasting the event. What about free ways to stream the debate If you are a cord-cutter, the debate will be streamed on Max, CNN’s YouTube channel, and many other places, including PBS NewsHour‘s YouTube stream, which is embedded below. If you are looking for other free TV options, most broadcast networks will also pick up the CNN debate, so if you have an over-the-air antenna and reception you will be good to go.