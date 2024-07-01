BY Mark Wilson2 minute read

This place coulda been called Swifty.

Also, Protohype. Deligion. Flerial. (A design destination for Tolkein fans?) Instead, thank the heavens, we were named Co.Design. For the past 15 years, Co.Design has distinguished Fast Company as the leading publication defining the intersection of business and design. This site, and its team of journalists, aren’t going anywhere. But we will work under a new name: Fast Company Design. TL;DR all brands need to evolve, and our stand-alone brand doesn’t make as much sense as it used to. Co.Design launched as a way of expanding Fast Company during a time in publishing when print publications were transitioning to a digital future, and new brands were more or less free to launch on social. Topical verticals were all the rage—and Co.Design was joined by the launch of Co.Exist (which is now our Impact channel), Co.Create, and Co.Labs (a.k.a. tech).

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Now, we’re in another era of publishing: one driven by consolidation of brands rather than expansion. Within the mechanisms of the internet today, Fast Company Design can reach an even larger audience than Co.Design. (And scope our new logo by Lila Nathanson and Mike Schnaidt!) The Co brand itself was developed alongside the legendary strategic identity design consultancy Cronan—the same team that named TiVo and Kindle. Cofounder Karin Hibma recalls visiting our offices alongside her late husband Michael Cronan for the job. Fast Company editors had already been prepping the site while working on a list of potential names for months. “We’re getting a bit desperate,” wrote executive editor Noah Robischon in his request for help.

“I remember feeling the panic in the room,” Hibma says with a laugh. Over the course of the day, Fast Company’s editors, including the late, defining design journalist Linda Tischler, shared dozens of names they’d come up with, along with a small pile of URLs they’d parked on. (Co.Design founding editor Cliff Kuang wasn’t even full-time at Fast Company yet.) The list included all sorts of design-adjacent ideas, like Saturated and Chunk, along with countless plays on Co (as a way to shorten “company”) in various forms: Scope, Cool, Icon, Comp[osition], Collective, Tycoon, Co-found, Concentration, Coach, and Deco. As Robischon jotted notes down during the brainstorm, at some point, the plays on “co” and dots from abbreviations and URLs had combined on the page.

advertisement

“I remember just seeing it so clearly,” recalls Hibma. “That’s it. Co.Design.” People quickly agreed. “Everyone in the room felt like it was their idea,” recalls Robischon of working with Hibma and Cronan. “That’s what they were so good at.” A year later, the site—designed by Scott Thomas, who was hot off working on Obama’s presidential campaign—won a National Magazine Award.