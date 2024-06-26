There’s more to blame than AI for that creepy Toys ‘R’ Us ad

BY Jeff Beer2 minute read

When Toys “R” Us unveiled a new ad created entirely with OpenAI’s new Sora platform at Cannes Lions last week, its intention was to show off the creative potential of AI. The brand hails it as the first-ever brand film made with AI.

The spot tells the history of the brand’s founder, Charles Lazarus, and mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe. Starting in a humble garage back in the 1930s, we hear of how this son of a bike shop owner dreamed of the world’s greatest toy store before entering a glittering portal filled with 3D-rendered unicorns and toy trains. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toys”R”Us (@toysrus) Amid all the fears that AI will usurp the creative class, the commercial should help creative professionals sleep a little easier. As a piece of advertising, this thing is an abomination. But it’s not all on Sora—much of the blame rests on the humans behind the AI. Let’s start with the obvious: Toys “R” Us chose to tell a story that is neither interesting or well-told. No matter how cool Sora’s visuals could have been, the commercial’s conceit did not set it up for success. That’s pure human error.

Then there are the visuals, which are both stilted and creepy—not quite real enough to veer into the Uncanny Valley, but strange enough to signal to viewers that something is off. It is the advertising equivalent of six-finger photos and putting glue on pizza. Still early days We are still in the early days of generative video. And to be clear, it’s a technical feat to create an entire commercial with AI. But just because you can, doesn’t mean you should. There have been impressive pieces of work created with and in reference to AI in the past year, among them Cadbury, Dove, and Coca-Cola. But in my many conversations in Cannes with chief marketing officers across industries about AI, producing actual creative work ranked low on their list of priorities. Right now, it is being utilized more effectively across customer service, and accelerating internal processes. Every CMO I spoke to said it was too early in the game to use in actual brand creative work. Thanks to Toys “R” Us, we see why.