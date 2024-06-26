The Supreme Court sides with Biden administration in social media ‘jawboning’ case

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Biden administration Wednesday in a case concerning whether the government’s efforts to pressure tech platforms to moderate users’ content—a practice often called “jawboning”—violated the First Amendment.

In the 6-3 majority opinion, Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote that the plaintiffs in the case—including a group of social media users who claimed to have been censored by platforms under pressure by the federal government—lack sufficient evidence of injury to sue. “The plaintiffs must show a substantial risk that, in the near future, at least one platform will restrict the speech of at least one plaintiff in response to the actions of at least one Government defendant,” Justice Barrett wrote. “On the record in this case, that is a tall order.”

The case, Murthy v. Missouri, centered on a series of social media posts about subjects including COVID-19, mask mandates, and the 2020 election results, all of which the plaintiffs argued had been removed from tech platforms due to pressure from government officials. The argument, put forward by the social media users and the state attorneys general for Missouri and Louisiana, suggested that by jawboning the platforms into doing its bidding, the government had turned those platforms into state actors. That would, in turn, prohibit those platforms from engaging in censorship.

A district court in Louisiana sided with the plaintiffs and put in place a series of restrictions on government agencies’ communications with tech platforms. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals later limited some of those restrictions, but still held that the government’s coercion of tech platforms transformed those platforms’ decisions into state actions. The court case briefly put a chill on government agencies like the Federal Bureau of Investigations’ ability to communicate with major tech platforms about emerging threats.