Porsche’s EV ambitions threatened by Taycan recall

The Taycan, Porsche’s first electric vehicle, hit the market in 2019. Now, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is recalling over 31,000 Taycans, dating back to the car’s premiere date. The issue focuses on the vehicle’s front brakes, which for about 5% of Porsche Taycan drivers are at risk of losing all functionality.
What is the reason for the recall?
The NHTSA determined that many Porsche Taycans were at imminent risk of experiencing front brake leakage. In certain Taycans, the front brake hose may develop “cracks” that could leak important brake fluid, per the NHTSA’s recall report.
These cracks in the Taycan’s front brake hose occur from everyday driving stresses, including the act of steering. As the hose bends, the inner fabric layer may begin to rupture, putting the vehicle’s front braking system at risk. The vehicle’s rear brake system remains unaffected.
What happens when the front brake fluid leaks?
Damage to the front brake hose reduces vital brake fluid, which could damage the functionality of the driver’s front brakes and could put Taycan drivers at a greater risk of crashing.
The Porsche Taycan will provide warnings as the brake fluid reaches dangerous levels. Depending on the quantity of fluid lost, the car will display messages such as “brake fluid low” and “PSM failure.” These are important messages to the Taycan driver, warning that the front brakes may be at risk.
Which Taycans are affected by the recall?
The NHTSA recalled 31,689 Porsche Taycans, which were sold all across the United States. The recall’s production dates span about four years, with Taycans produced between October 21, 2019, and June 13, 2024, listed in the recall report. Only about 5% of recalled vehicles are estimated to be affected.
The production window spans the vehicle’s entire lifetime, from October 21, 2019, just one month after the car was unveiled, to June 13, 2024, six days before the recall report was issued. Porsche reported 14,841 Taycans sold between 2022 and 2023, just under half of the Taycans recalled.