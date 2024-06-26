Porsche’s EV ambitions threatened by Taycan recall

The Taycan, Porsche’s first electric vehicle, hit the market in 2019. Now, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is recalling over 31,000 Taycans, dating back to the car’s premiere date. The issue focuses on the vehicle’s front brakes, which for about 5% of Porsche Taycan drivers are at risk of losing all functionality.

What is the reason for the recall?

The NHTSA determined that many Porsche Taycans were at imminent risk of experiencing front brake leakage. In certain Taycans, the front brake hose may develop “cracks” that could leak important brake fluid, per the NHTSA’s recall report.

These cracks in the Taycan’s front brake hose occur from everyday driving stresses, including the act of steering. As the hose bends, the inner fabric layer may begin to rupture, putting the vehicle’s front braking system at risk. The vehicle’s rear brake system remains unaffected.

What happens when the front brake fluid leaks?

Damage to the front brake hose reduces vital brake fluid, which could damage the functionality of the driver’s front brakes and could put Taycan drivers at a greater risk of crashing.